Serena Williams' ex-coach reveals what Coco Gauff needs to do to recover from Madrid Open failure

Veteran coach Rick Macci, best known for his stint with the Williams' sisters, has weighed in on what the current top-ranked American player, Coco Gauff, needs to do to improve her chances of winning upcoming tournaments. Macci's comments came days after the American lost to Belarusian World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open.

Notably, Gauff, whose serve has been pinpointed as a glaring weakness in her game, served eight double faults in the match, which she lost 3-6, 6-7(3).

Macci, who is quite active on X with his punditry, weighed in on the World No. 3's troubles with her serve.

"It is ok for Coco to double," the veteran coach noted. "Question is. When you did it. How you did it. And the Real Why doing it. All three very unique answers to double trouble."

"You can mask the problem by going 2 for 1 or hide it by slowing it down but be ready for the opponent to pound," he warned in his post, in which he tagged the American.

Gauff's run to the final of the Madrid Open was seen as a return to form for the former US Open champion, who is yet to win a singles title this year. Notably, Gauff drubbed former World No. 1 and 4-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal.

After making the final, Coco courted controversy by thanking Jesus Christ for the opportunity to contest the decider. She said:

"I’d like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ to be here and the opportunity to play in the final."

Her statement drew a mixed response from fans, some of whom suggested that she should keep her faith and tennis career separate. However, Coco Gauff fired back, saying:

"I know there's a whole discourse about it online, but I've done it every speech that I've been on tour. I'm not out here trying to force anybody to believe in anything. I share my beliefs for people who also believe in it, as well."

Coco Gauff is set to return to the tour at this week's Italian Open, another key tune-up event ahead of the year's second Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

Rick Macci has previously hailed Coco Gauff as a potential World No. 1

Coco Gauff speaks to the press at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Rick Macci has been extremely vocal in his belief that Coco Gauff will soon ascend to the summit of the world rankings and win multiple Grand Slams.

Macci, a seven-time USPTA national coach of the year winner, suggested that Gauff is the best athlete on the WTA Tour after she made the final in Madrid. The veteran coach has claimed that Coco Gauff's "family genetics is off the charts."

