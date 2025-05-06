Coco Gauff sends strongly-worded message to defend Jesus-inspired Madrid Open speech after backlash

Coco Gauff has vociferously defended her Jesus Christ-inspired runner-up speech at the Madrid Open. Gauff's verbal defense came during a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2025 Italian Open in Rome.

After suffering a disappointing 3-6, 6-7(3) loss to reigning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of the Madrid Open, Gauff thanked Jesus Christ for her deep run in the Spanish capital. The American said:

"I’d like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ to be here and the opportunity to play in the final."

However, Coco Gauff's words triggered some negative reactions online, with some critics opining that the American should keep her faith and her tennis career separate. During her press conference in Rome, the 21-year-old was asked how important her faith in Jesus Christ is to her. In response, Gauff explained:

"Yeah it's super important for me. I've said it in every speech. I know there's a whole discourse about it online, but I've done it every speech that I've been on tour. I'm not out here trying to force anybody to believe in anything. I share my beliefs for people who also believe in it, as well."

The WTA No. 3 also bemoaned the barrage of criticism people seem to face over their personal beliefs in this social media-driven era.

"Yeah, I think for me you come to a point where you start criticizing people for saying anything, whether it's religion, or pride in their sexuality or anything like that, that's a bit of censorship. I think we all should be able to do what we want to do as long as it's not harming other people. For me it's important to share it and let other people know it helps me, it could also help someone else in their life," she added.

Earlier this year, Gauff paid tribute to Jesus Christ's sacrifice on the occasion of Good Friday.

"Jesus loves you and will always love you" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff during a pre-tournament press conference ahead of her 2025 Italian Open campaign (Source: Getty)

On April 18 this year, Coco Gauff ushered in Good Friday by sending a heartfelt message to her followers on X (formerly Twitter). In her message, Gauff reminded her followers about Jesus Christ sacrificing his life for the common folk of the world.

"Today Jesus sacrifice His life for you and I. If you ever feel unloved or alone just know that He not only died but endured torture for you because He loves you and will always love you.❤️," Gauff wrote.

Gauff's Italian Open campaign will begin in the second round of the WTA 1000 claycourt event, as she is the No. 4 seed in the tournament's women's singles main draw and subsequently received a first-round bye.

