Devout Christian Coco Gauff marks Good Friday with a touching tribute to Jesus Christ’s sacrifice

Coco Gauff, a devout Christian, shared a heartfelt message reflecting on Jesus Christ’s sacrifice in honor of Good Friday. The American tennis star has a day off on the sacred occasion as she continues preparations for her quarterfinal match at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Ad

Gauff has been extremely open about her religious beliefs and regularly praised God for her achievements. She has even been seen praying on the court. Recently, on Good Friday, April 18, the 21-year-old shared a post on X honoring the occasion. She wrote:

"Today Jesus sacrifice His life for you and I. If you ever feel unloved or alone just know that He not only died but endured torture for you because He loves you and will always love you.❤️"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her post comes amid her campaign in Stuttgart at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. As the fourth seed at the WTA 500 event, she received a bye in the first round before getting the better of Ella Seidel 6-1, 6-1 in the second. Up next, the former US Open champion will take on fifth seed Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinal.

Coco Gauff has never shied away from expressing her faith in God

Coco Gauff at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has often spoken about the deep role her Christian faith plays in her life, both on and off the tennis court. She has never shied away from giving credit to God during pivotal moments.

Ad

In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, the American reflected on how prayer became a match-day ritual with her father, Corey, from a young age.

"Before every match since I was 8, my dad and I say a prayer together," Gauff said. "We don’t really pray about victory, just that me and my opponent stay safe. After the match, I was just thanking God for this opportunity."

Ad

Following the conclusion of her 2022 season, Gauff shared a reflective message on Instagram, acknowledging the highs and lows of the year with gratitude to God.

"We live, we learn, but most importantly we keep trying... 2022 season is officially over and definitely one I’ll never forget. Thank you God for strengthening me at my lowest and highest points this season. #thebestisyettocome"

Ad

Ad

One of the most visible displays of her faith came after her biggest win at the 2023 US Open. Moments after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, Gauff knelt in prayer.

"It’s been so important," Coco Gauff told ESPN’s Mary Jo Fernandez when asked about her faith. "I don’t pray for results, I just ask that I get the strength to give it my all and whatever happens happens. I’m so blessed in this life. So I’m just thankful for this moment. I don’t have any words for it, to be honest."

Currently, Gauff is competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and will face Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinal on Saturday, April 19. This will be the third match between the pair, with the American leading the head-to-head 2-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More