World No. 3 Coco Gauff suffered a shocking fourth-round defeat to underdog Belinda Bencic at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Moreover, many fans felt shortchanged by the American's performance against the Swiss.

The first set was evenly matched at 2-2, but Gauff broke for 4-2 and later dominated with her serve to take it 6-3. The Swiss fought back in the second, breaking the 21-year-old's serve early and staying in control. Bencic served for the set with two set points and eventually secured it 6-3.

The third set was closely contested, with both players battling at 4-4. But Bencic swiftly took control, winning it 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells.

Several fans reacted to Gauff's surprising exit from the tournament. A fan reacted to her loss by criticizing her decision to part ways with Brad Gilbert. The American did so following her U.S Open campaign last year.

"Coco kills me firing Brad Gilbert acting like he was the problem. Well let’s be real Stubbs got him fired. But anyways it wasn’t Brad. It was always coco. She’s too mental," they wrote.

Another fan mocked the American's wide forehand, which landed outside the court.

"That forehand to lose 🤣. It’s exactly how I expected it to happen," they said.

"Gauff forehand why can't the coach fix it? Belinda did right thing just kept on hitting to Gauff forehand and it broke down," third said.

World No. 3 Coco Gauff’s serve has been a concern lately. She hit 30 double faults in her first two BNP Paribas Open matches and eight against Bencic. Noting this, a fan speculated:

"Coco has a physiological issue on the game. How can she have so man faults and double faults. Either she is over confident or she is not following coach instruction on court. Coaches should see where she returns her ball. Prefer no rallies and no fancy plays."

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis fans:

"Oh Soso not even the lethargic surface could save you!," a fan noted.

"this just in. Gauff hits ANOTHER horrific FH long," another commented.

Notably, Bencic has performed impressively in 2025, a season that marks her return after giving birth to her first child, daughter Bella, last year. Her win-loss record in 2025 stands at 16-4.

Indian Wells shocker marks Coco Gauff's fourth defeat of the season

Coco Gauff at BNP Paribas Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff's win-loss record for the season stands at 11-4 following her surprising fourth-round exit from the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells. The American had earlier reached the Australian Open quarterfinals but struggled to find her best form in the following tournaments.

Her Middle Eastern swing saw her fall in the second round to Marta Kostyuk (6-2, 7-5) at the Qatar Open and to compatriot McCartney Kessler (6-4, 7-5) at the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

The World No. 3 then entered the BNP Paribas Open and received a first-round bye. Her first match against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima was close, but Gauff eventually won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4). The 21-year-old then defeated the 29th seed, Maria Sakkari 7-6(1), 6-2 but eventually fell to Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Gauff and Bencic are now tied 2-2 in their head-to-head record. The Swiss will next face reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.

