Coco Gauff fixes glaring blunder in news headline celebrating her stellar achievement ahead of Wuhan Open final vs Jessica Pegula

Coco Gauff became the youngest player to make it to the finals of the China Open and the Wuhan Open after clinching victory in the semis against Jasmine Paolini in this year's edition of the latter tournament. However, a headline confirming the statistic featured a glaring error that Gauff eventually corrected ahead of her final clash against compatriot Jessica Pegula in Wuhan.

Gauff reached the final of the China Open last year, where she dispatched Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win the WTA 1000 event. At the time, the American was 20. Now, at 21, she has also reached the Wuhan Open final, making her the youngest player to secure progress to the last hurdle at both prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt tournaments in the tennis calendar's Asian swing.

The statistic was shared by Andscape, a news media company, in the form of an infographic on Instagram. However, in the infographic, Coco Gauff's last name was mistakenly written as 'Guaff'. The World No. 3, who is quite active on social media, took notice of the post containing the glaring error and shared it as an Instagram Story of her own. Through the caption, the 21-year-old corrected the typo, writing:

"Gauff* 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Gauff's Instagram Story featuring her correction of a typo of her last name in a news headline (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

The 2025 Wuhan Open final is set to mark Gauff's seventh WTA Tour-level clash against compatriot Jessica Pegula.

"I have a lot of experience" - Coco Gauff after reaching third WTA 1000 final this year at Wuhan Open

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Source: Getty)

Earlier this year, Coco Gauff reached back-to-back finals at the WTA 1000 events spanning Madrid and Rome in the buildup to her title-winning campaign at the French Open. Reflecting on the experience she gathered from those WTA 1000 final outings, both of which she lost (to Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid and Jasmine Paolini in Rome), Gauff looked ahead to her Wuhan Open final clash against Jessica Pegula, saying:

"I’ve played (a few) finals this year so I have a lot of experience, but regardless of what happens tomorrow, I’m really happy with the effort that I put in for this tournament."

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Gauff 4-2. However, at the 2025 Wuhan Open, the latter's performances have been far more convincing. While all of Gauff's victories so far at the tournament have been straight-set wins, all of Pegula's matches have been decided in three sets.

