Coco Gauff flaunts her Porsche during drive in South Florida

American tennis star Coco Gauff turned heads in South Florida, as she enjoyed a drive in her Porsche. Gauff, who is ranked fourth in the world, is likely to begin her claycourt season soon at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart next week.

Ad

Gauff has had a poor year by her lofty standards. She made an early exit from the Miami Open after losing to Magda Linette in the Round of 16. The American’s best performance of the year was her quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open, after which she hasn’t made deep runs at the Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, or the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 21-year-old looks to regain her form as she enters the claycourt season. She has tasted plenty of success on clay, reaching the finals of the French Open in 2022 and winning the women’s doubles title last year.

Ad

Trending

Coco Gauff showcased her stylish persona off the tennis court as she took her Porsche for a spin around South Florida. She put up a video of her driving her luxury car around the scenic city with the song "Swim Good" by Frank Ocean.

Gauff captioned the post:

“Love South Florida”

Screengrab of Coco Gauff's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @cocogauff

Gauff has also explored interests away from tennis and recently launched “Coco Gauff Enterprises,” which she said was to focus on her efforts to make an impact on business and philanthropy.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin names Coco Gauff in her dream gondola ride crew

Gauff was Team USA's flag-bearer at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Source: Getty

Coco Gauff dropped a three-word reaction after Mikaela Shiffrin, a record-breaking alpine skier, named her as part of her dream gondola ride crew. In a chat with Team USA on Instagram, Shiffrin chose four American female athletes whom she would take along on a gondola ride, and the crew included champion hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, ace sprinter Gabby Thomas, Gauff, and gymnastics legend Simone Biles.

Ad

Gauff reacted to the video with a three-word comment that read:

"what a crew!!! 🤩"

Ad

Gauff is among the most popular tennis players in the USA and is the nation’s second-best-ranked women’s tennis player after Jessica Pegula. She was the USA’s flag-bearer alongside Lebron James at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Gauff had also led Team USA to the United Cup title against Poland in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More