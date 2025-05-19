Coco Gauff gets her nails done, learns how to bake macarons on last week of time off before French Open

Coco Gauff engaged in learning macaron baking and got a fresh set of nails ahead of the main draw of the 2025 French Open, slated for May 25, 2025. Gauff is fresh off a defeat against Jasmine Paolini in the finals of the Italian Open.

Coco Gauff has missed a couple of wins by an inch on the clay court this season. At the Madrid Open, she advanced to the final stage after trouncing Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals but succumbed to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7(7)-6(3). In the next clay feat at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, she blazed past her rivals to reach the finals but faced defeat from home favorite, Jasmine Paolini.

Before she takes the court at the French Open, the World No. 3 engaged in a fun macaron-baking session and got a fresh set of nails, as posted on her Instagram story. In the first story, she showed off perfectly whipped cream, captioning it:

"macaron baking class"

She then shared a video, where she was folding the batter for the shells, and followed it up with a picture of the baking tray and the finished product.

"done," she wrote in the same story.

Coco Gauff shares baking stories - Source: via @cocogauff on Instagram

She also showed off her blue ombre nails, placed on a Miu Miu bag.

"New nails and Miu Miu"

Coco Gauff shows off her new nails- Source: via @cocogauff on Instagram

In the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open, Coco Gauff displayed promising performances in back-to-back rounds but lost the quarter-final match against Spanish player Paula Badosa.

Coco Gauff wishes to see whether the third time is a 'charm' in Roland Garros after straight losses

Gauff at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Thirteen - (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff made it to the French Open finals in 2022 and semi-finals in 2024. Ahead of the 2025 edition of Roland Garros, Gauff went tantalisingly close to the title at the Italian Open but eventually fell short. In an interview later, she expressed her wish to turn her third attempt into a success.

"Hopefully I can get to the final in Roland Garros and maybe the 'third time is a charm' thing is a real thing. Overall I lost to two quality opponents, Aryna in Madrid and Jasmine here. So yeah, I think I have a lot to improve, a lot that I can work on. I made the final with those errors. Made the final maybe not playing my best tennis." (via The Japan Times)

She added:

"It just gives me confidence if I can find that good form heading into Roland Garros, I can do well there."

Gauff was the 2023 US Open champion and also became the youngest tennis player to bear her nation's flag in the Olympic closing ceremony at the Paris Games.

