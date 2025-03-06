Coco Gauff gives harsh reality check to herself after soccer practice as she gears up for Indian Wells 2025

Coco Gauff decided to test out her soccer skills in a light-hearted manner as she continues gearing up for the 2025 Indian Wells Open. The American later gave a hilarious verdict on her soccer skills.

The coveted WTA 1000, the Indian Wells, has kicked off its 2025 edition. The tournament is also called by many in the tennis fraternity as the 'Fifth Grand Slam'. However, though Indian Wells may be called the tennis paradise, the tennis fraternity often sees players dabbling their feet into the world of soccer.

On Wednesday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Indian Wells Open shared a video of Coco Gauff engaging in a game of hacky sack, where the players were supposed to keep the ball in the air for as long as possible. The American initially used her right foot to pass the ball before switching to hitting headers. However, the game came to an end when the ball went out of her reach.

The Indian Wells Open captioned the post,

"Multi-sport athlete ⚽️🎾."

Though the WTA 1000 tournament held the 20-year-old's soccer prowess in high regard, Gauff herself joked about herself being a 'one trick pony'.

"Lol i’m terrible, def a one trick pony," Gauff wrote.

Interestingly, Iga Swiatek also showed off her skills as the World No. 2 was also spotted enjoying a fun soccer session.

Both women received a bye into the second round as a result of their seeding, Swiatek is the number two seed and Gauff is the number three seed.

Coco Gauff will either face Emma Raducanu or Moyuka Uchijima, Iga Swiatek set to face Caroline Garcia in a blockbuster clash

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will kick off her 2025 Indian Wells campaign against the winner of the opening round clash between the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and the Japanese rising star Moyuka Uchijima. While the American boasts a 1-0 lead against the Brit, she is yet to face the Japanese.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek will face Caroline Garcia in the second round, a head-to-head which is led 4-1 by the Pole. Their most recent meeting came at the United Cup last year, where Swiatek turned around a one-set deficit to clinch the win. Garcia kicked off her campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win against Bernarda Pera in the opening round.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek find themselves in the opposite halves of the draw, meaning they can meet each other in the summit clash.

