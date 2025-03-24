Coco Gauff gives shoutout to former ATP star's wife Susan for award-winning debut performance after Miami Open movie time

Amid her Miami Open campaign, Coco Gauff went to the movies and enjoyed Susan Chardy's performance in 'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl.' The British-Zambian actress is the wife of former ATP star Jeremy Chardy.

Gauff is on a good run at the Miami Open where she has not lost a set in her two matches. Before her fourth-round clash, she took a break and watched a movie she hoped to catch for a while.

Sharing an image of the movie screen from the theater on her Instagram story, Gauff wrote;

"Finally got to see "On Becoming a Guinea Fowl" in theaters congratulations @susanchardy on your debut! I enjoyed it!"

The Zambian-born actress won the 'Best Breakthrough Performance' award at the British Independent Film Awards 2024 for her role in the black comedy-drama film directed by Rungano Nyoni.

Notably, Susan and Jeremy were engaged in 2016 and married a year later. They welcomed their son, Stone, in 2020. Jeremy retired from tennis in 2023 and later helped Ugo Humbert reach new heights, as a coach, before the pair split earlier this year.

Coco Gauff to take on Magda Linette in the Miami Open 2025 4R

Coco Gauff is set to continue her Miami Open run on Monday, March 24, as she takes on Poland's Magda Linette in the fourth round. This will be the third battle between the pair with the American leading their head-to-head record 2-0.

Their first clash was in 2021 when a teenage Gauff defeated Linette 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Next, they played last year in Wuhan with the American winning it much more convincingly 6-0, 6-4.

Looking back at their runs in Miami, Gauff has been in exceptional form. The third seed received a bye in the first round and played a flawless match to beat Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. In the third, she got the better of 28th seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Linette is also yet to lose a set this year in Miami. She got the better of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round 7-6(3), 6-2, and 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(5), 6-2 in the second. In the third round, the Pole defeated Linda Fruhvirtova 7-5, 6-4.

The winner of the match between Coco Gauff and Magda Linette will face the winner of Naomi Osaka vs. Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinal.

