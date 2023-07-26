American tennis prodigy Coco Gauff appears unconcerned with the amount of followers she has on social media; in fact, she "kind of" enjoys it when her follower count falls.

In a recent episode of the show 'Warm & Fuzzy,' broadcast on YouTube by 'Tennis Channel,' Coco Gauff discussed how she prefers to have fewer social media followers and keep things more private.

For that reason, the teenager has created another account on TiKTok, which is less mainstream in her opinion. In her second account, Gauff barely has 600 followers because she does not publicise it as much as her main account.

“I kind of of like when it goes down I mean like when it goes down yeah. I don’t care about the followers I kind of like when it’s a little more intimate that’s why I stay on TikTok a little bit more because it’s the least followed. I even made like another TikTok account that only has like may be 600 followers because not that many people found it and I kind of like that account” Gauff said.

On the tennis side of things, Coco Gauff, who had reached the 2022 French Open final, was stunned in the first round at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships by Sofia Kenin in a thrilling three-setter. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, broke early in the first set to take a 6-4 lead. Gauff made a comeback, winning the second set 6-4, but was defeated in the decider 6-2 by her fellow American.

Coco Gauff followed that up by defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-3 in the Atlanta Open Sunday Showcase exhibition at Atlantic Station, which usually coincides with the opening weekend of the ATP Atlanta Open.

"The best year of my career so far" - Coco Gauff on her 2022 season

Coco Gauff started playing tennis when she was just 15 years old, and she believes that the 2022 season will go down as the best year of her rather short career so far. She revealed some details about her performance during this time, while also expressing her satisfaction with all of her accomplishments.

The World No. 7 reached the final of her first Grand Slam in singles competition at the French Open before falling to Iga Swiatek. She also won her second Major doubles final to become the No. 1 player in the world in the category. She also engraved her name in the Top-5 of the WTA singles rankings.

In a conversation with Her Way, Coco Gauff reflected on her 2022 season and claimed it was a good year even though she went through the feeling of losing a Grand Slam final.

"It was a really good year. I mean, you know, when you experience those down parts of losing a Grand Slam final and losing those tough matches, it makes you feel like you didn't do good." she said.

She added that, all things considered, it had been the best year of her life, which is something that she hopes each year would be.

"But I guess if you look at it overall, it was definitely an amazing year for me, the best year of my career so far. And I think that's kind of what I want. I want every year to do the best year of my career so far, and like, that's what I love to see." she stated.