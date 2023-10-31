Coco Gauff recently shared that she received a marriage proposal in Cancun, Mexico, during her time in the city for the WTA Finals.

Gauff registered her maiden victory at the year-end championships after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in her opening match on Monday, October 30, at the 2023 WTA Finals. She competed at the event last year but returned empty-handed with losses to Iga Swiatek, Daria Kasatkina, and Caroline Garcia in the group stages.

The American also contested in the doubles category last year with compatriot Jessica Pegula as her partner. Gauff met a similar fate as the pair lost all three matches of the round-robin stage.

Gauff and Pegula's doubles campaign this year has also begun on a disappointing note with a loss to Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski in the opener.

Pegula began her singles journey at the year-end championships with a comprehensive win over Elena Rybakina.

Gauff also put on a dominating show in her opening match against Jabuer. She broke her opponent five times and amassed a total of 58 points to secure the tie 6-1, 6-0. It was her fourth win over Jabeur and now leads 4-2 in the head-to-head tally.

During her on-court interview after the match, Coco Gauff praised the Tunisian and said that she had to be on her toes the whole match.

"Ons is a great player, so I felt really unsteady the whole match even though it didn't [look] like that. But I'm just happy to finally get a win here in this event," she said.

Gauff also admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the support she has been receiving in Cancun, which included a marriage proposal.

"I honestly wasn't expecting as much support today. I know Ons [Jabeur] has a lot of fans. I got a marriage proposal yesterday so... feeling the love here in Cancun," the World No. 3 added.

Coco Gauff to face Iga Swiatek next

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek greet each other: 2023 China Open

Coco Gauff will lock horns with World No. 2 Iga Swiatek on Wednesday, November 1 in the 2023 WTA Finals. Swiatek recently overcame Czechia's Marketa Vondrousova 7-6(3), 6-0m at the tournament.

Gauff has an underwhelming record of 1-8 in her head-to-head account against Swiatek. Her only victory against the Pole came at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters in August this year.

More recently, the teenager lost to the four-time Grand Slam champion in the semifinals at the China Open. Swiatek went on to win the Beijing tournament after trouncing Lidumila Samsonova in the final.