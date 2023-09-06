Coco Gauff has affirmed that she sees her parents as integral advocates in her tennis career.

The American has reached the semifinals of the US Open for the first time in her career, having made five appearances so far. She delivered an impeccable performance against Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, outclassing the Latvian in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.

With recent changes in her coaching team, Gauff faced a few questions in her press conference regarding her parents' role in her tennis-related decisions. In response, she said that her parents remain an essential part of her team and are her most trusted advocates.

“I think for me, my parents have continued to be my advocates. You know, when you're working with a team that you just met, well, now they know me well, but I guess in the beginning, yeah, my parents would have to explain to them what works with me, what doesn't,” Coco Gauff said.

Expand Tweet

However, in the past month and a half, Gauff's parents, Candi and Corey, have taken a step back from the limelight. The shift coincided with the formation of a new coaching team led by Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert.

Gauff, 19, underlined her parents' significance as her "support system." She said her father continues to provide detailed scouting reports for each of her matches, exemplifying his unwavering commitment to her success.

“They're just really my support system. They're helping me remember, you know, my clothes and everything, and my dad is still sending me scouting reports for every match. But my mom is more so, you know, just being mom. My dad just being dad other than the scouting report part,” Coco Gauff said

The American has started exceptionally well with her new team, chalking up 16 wins from her last 17 matches on the tour. She also secured two title-winning runs at the Citi Open and the Cincinnati Open.

Her new team has been spotted voicing instructions to the World No. 6 during matches and pushing her to do well at the US Open. However, the youngster said that she is still adapting and letting her new team know about her preferences.

"I'm still learning to speak up and say things that I don't like and do like. Just from being coached my whole life, being young, I've just been used to saying yes, yes, yes, even in situations where I wanted to say no," Gauff said

Coco Gauff to square off against Karolina Muchova in US Open SF

US Open Tennis

Sixth seed Coco Gauff will take on 10th seed Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on Thursday, September 7.

While Gauff cruised past her opponent Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, Muchova overpowered Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3. The Czech player has also reached the semifinals in New York for the first time in her career.

Gauff leads 1-0 head-to-head against Muchova. She defeated the 27-year-old in the 2023 Western and Southern Open final in Cincinnati.