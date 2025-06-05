Coco Gauff impresses $160M-worth Matthew McConaughey by silencing French Open crowd with QF heroics

Coco Gauff garnered praise from the American actor Matthew McConaughey after her exceptional performance at the French Open quarterfinals. The 21-year-old is gearing up to compete in the semifinal round.
Gauff has been delivering stellar performances from the first round of the French Open and has now reached the semifinal round after besting several top-notch athletes. Her most recent clash was against Madison Keys in the quarterfinal, where she dominated with a score of 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-1. She will now be vying for a spot in the final during her clash against Lois Boisson on June 5.
Shortly after her victory in the quarterfinal round, the $160M-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) American actor McConaughey lauded Gauff for her impressive performance against Keys. He penned an adorable note that read:
"Quiet that crowd @CocoGauff Roland Garros semis. Lets go."
Ahead of this, Gauff got a shoutout from two-time Grammy winner DJ Mustard for her incredible performance at the French Open quarterfinal. He took to his Instagram story, lauding the American, and wrote:
"Way to fight @cocogauff."
Coco Gauff opens up about her school life
Coco Gauff sat for a post-match conference after besting Ekaterina Alexandrova on June 2 at the French Open, where she opened up about anecdotes from her school life and revealed its influence on her tennis career. She spoke about always being first to class every day during her school years, calling herself more mature than her classmates.
"I get that a lot. I definitely feel like I'm, sometimes, when I was a junior, especially, more mature than some of my peers. I don't know why. I feel like I've always been that. When I was in school, I would always be the first one to class," Coco Gauff said.
Along with this, Gauff shared another story about how her behavior was once called out at school, adding:
"I remember getting on the yellow for the behavior chart once, and that was the worst day of my life. I'm definitely someone that prides myself in being a good example. I think it's because I have two younger brothers, and I feel like I had to be that example. But, yeah, it is true. I'm not going to argue with that. Most people do say I'm mature."
Coco Gauff started her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she couldn't advance further than the quarterfinal round after being defeated by Paula Badosa.