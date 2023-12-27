Coco Gauff issues clarification for not wishing her loved ones on Christmas; hilariously reveals the task that made her "lazy" 

Coco Gauff has hilariously issued a clarification to her loved ones for failing to wish them on Christmas this year.

After a grueling 2023 season, Gauff took some time out for herself off the court, and celebrated the Christmas holidays with her family and friends. The American’s festivities began early.

During the second week of December, she attended a ‘Secret Santa’ party at her friend’s place. Just days later, she participated in a gingerbread house competition with her family, which she won. However, she fell one vote short of winning the ‘ugly sweater’ event, where she dressed up as a candy cane.

Coco Gauff and her family also visited the Walt Disney World in Florida, and attended the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys on Christmas eve. Over the course of the month, she enjoyed some fun nights, dancing and playing games with her close ones.

However, as per the reigning US Open champion’s latest revelation, she wasn’t at her best on Christmas.

With the 2024 season fast-approaching, Gauff, who is gearing up to defend her title at the ASB Classic in New Zealand (January 1-7), spent the day packing for her summer Down Under. Following the demanding chore, laziness got the better of the 19-year-old, and she failed to send Christmas wishes to her people.

The US Open champ recently shared a hilarious post to quash any misunderstandings.

“If I didn’t text you saying Merry Christmas, we still gang, I’m just lazy,” the post read.

“Basically packed for 3-4 hours on Christmas day for this Australia/ NZ trip. Love y’all lol, just got lazy,” Coco Gauff added on her Instagram story.

Gauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff leaves for Auckland, New Zealand to commence her 2024 campaign

Gauff pictured at the 2023 ASB Classic

After successfully packing her belongings, Coco Gauff is already on her way to Auckland, New Zealand, for the 2024 ASB Classic.

She recently posted an update on social media, stating that she spent her day near a tennis court at the Manhattan Country Club in California’s Manhattan Beach during a 'long layover.'

"Not a bad place to spend a long layover. Headed to Auckland, New Zealand soon," the World No. 3 wrote on Instagram.

Gauff on Instagram

Gauff, who won four titles over the course of 2023, including her maiden Grand Slam in New York, enjoyed the perfect start to her campaign. The American won her third career title during the first week of 2023 itself at the ASB Classic. She thus faces the task of defending 280 points at the upcoming event.

Other notable players kickstarting their 2024 campaign at the ASB Classic are, Elina Svitolina, Emma Raducanu, Caroline Wozniacki and Amanda Anisimova.