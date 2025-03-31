Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Caroline Wozniacki send consoling messages to Lindsey Vonn after her dog Lucy’s untimely death

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Caroline Wozniacki all shared heartfelt messages to Lindsey Vonn after her beloved dog, Lucy, passed away. Lucy had been by Vonn’s side for nine years, and the American alpine ski legend announced her dog's passing with a post on Instagram.

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was an important part of Vonn’s family and daily life.

Lucy had been fighting kidney failure for some time. And despite Vonn holding onto hope for a miracle, the outlook wasn’t promising. The heartbreaking news came just a few days after Vonn's second place finish in a World Cup super-G race in Sun Valley, Idaho. At 40, she became the oldest female skier ever to reach a World Cup podium.

On March 31, Vonn shared the news of Lucy's passing on Instagram. The Olympic ski star posted a long and emotional tribute to her dog.

"RIP Lucy. today my sweet, sweet Lucy left us. 9 years ago she came into my life, and from the very first moment until the very last, she brought so much light and love to me and everyone she met," Vonn wrote.

"We traveled the world together, skied, hiked, biked, explored, went down waterfalls, up in air balloons, to the Olympics… we went on SO many incredible adventures together, and created so many memories that I am beyond lucky to have shared with her."

Fans rallied around the 40-year-old and offered words of encouragement. Prominent WTA stars like Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Caroline Wozniacki also joined in, showing their love and support for their fellow athlete. They shared heartfelt messages in the comments of Vonn’s Instagram post.

"I’m so sorry❤️❤️," Gauff wrote.

"I am so sorry for your loss😢🙏," Wozniacki's message said.

"I'm so sorry for your loss, Lindsey. She's at the rainbow bridge now ❤️," Pegula wrote.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula recently competed in the 2025 Miami Open.

A quick look at Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula’s 2025 Miami Open campaigns

Coco Gauff's struggles for form continued at the Miami Open. The third seed lost in the third round of the WTA 1000 hard-court outdoor tournament.

Gauff started her 2025 Miami Open campaign with a first-round win over Sofia Kenin. She then battled past Maria Sakkari to reach the Round of 16. There, she faced Poland's Magda Linette and was beaten in straight sets.

The 31-year-old Pegula had an impressive run at the Miami Open. She began her campaign with a win over Bernarda Pera. She continued to dominate, defeating Anna Kalinskaya, Marta Kostyuk, and Emma Raducanu. Pegula then went up against Rafael Nadal Academy's rising star, Alexandra Eala, in the semifinals.

After defeating Eala in a three-set match, she secured her spot in the final against Sabalenka. However, it was the World No. 1 who came out on top.

Pegula will next compete in the Charleston Open this week. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is set to participate in the Stuttgart Open, starting on April 14.

