Coco Gauff jokingly mocks father Corey's music taste, but forgives him for introducing her to $18,000,000-worth icon

Coco Gauff joked about her father Corey's music taste, revealing that he introduced her to the New Zealand singer, Lorde. The American tennis player is currently competing at the Madrid Open.

Gauff was last seen in action on April 24 at Manolo Santana Stadium, competing in the first round of the Madrid Open. She squared off against Dayana Yastemska and qualified for the second round after winning with a scoreline of 0-6, 6-2, 7-5.

She is presently gearing up for the next round, which is slated for April 26 against Ann Li. Amid these preparations, she opened up about listening to the $18,000,000-worth singer (via Celebrity Net Worth), Lorde, and credited her father for it. Gauff shared a snapshot of the singer's What Was That song and joked about her father's music taste, and how he introduced her to the singer.

"Believe it or not my dad introduced me to lorde when I was like 12 haha. That man's music taste is all over the place and I love it," wrote Coco Gauff.

Gauff’s Instagram story

A few days ahead of the special occasion of Easter Day, the tennis player received a special gift from her father. She uploaded a picture of a flower bouquet with some chocolates and a handwritten emotional note on her Instagram story and thanked him for the surprise by calling him the best dad.

Coco Gauff opened up about her mindset for the Madrid Open

Coco Gauff sat for a pre-tournament press conference ahead of her opening round at the Madrid Open, where she discussed her mindset for the ongoing tournament. She revealed that perfectionism is very important for her, and she strives for it; however, she stated that she is trying to find the balance.

Opening up about taking positives from the losses, she said (As quoted by Tennis 365):

"I’m definitely someone who strives for perfection and it’s something that I’ve been working on. And I think perfectionism is something that makes me good, but can also be a bit of a bad thing, too. So I think it’s just finding the balance and knowing that this is a long season, a long sport. And you’re not going to win every tournament."

"And I am someone that goes in believing that I can. So it is sometimes a letdown when I don’t. So I just try to take the positives from the losses, which is something I’ve been working on lately," added Coco Gauff.

She further spoke about having a new perspective at every event.

“I think it’s just one of those things that is just treating each tournament with a new perspective and a new mindset."

Ahead of competing in the Madrid Open, Coco Gauff locked horns with top contenders at the Stuttgart Open. She fell short of qualifying for the semifinals after being bested by Jasmine Paolini with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

