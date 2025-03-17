Coco Gauff kicks off Miami Open prep with team as showdown with Grand Slam champion looms in opener

Coco Gauff began preparing for her Miami Open campaign with her team as she is set to face a Grand Slam champion in her opening match. The American tennis star has not been able to capitalize on her great form since the start of the season.

Gauff shared a video on her Instagram account, showing off the blue hard court of the Hard Rock Stadium. She was there with her team to begin preparations for the second phase of the 'Sunshine Double.'

Take a look at glimpses from Gauff's story below:

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @cocogauff)

Gauff began the 2025 season in exceptional form helping Team USA win the United Cup. She breezed through all her singles matches and was named the MVP. At the Australian Open, she continued her good form until Paula Badosa ousted her in the quarterfinal.

Since then, Gauff has experienced a slump in form. The 22-year-old American was ousted in the events in Qatar and Dubai in her campaign opener. At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, she finally found her footing and won two matches consecutively before falling again to Belinda Bencic.

Soon after, Gauff put the heartbreak behind to celebrate her 22nd birthday on March 13. She released new sneakers in collaboration with New Balance on the occasion as well.

Up next, at the Miami Open, Gauff is pegged to face a Grand Slam champion in her campaign opener. As the third seed, she will receive a bye in the first round. In the second round, she will face either 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Coco Gauff's head-to-head records against potential Miami Open 2R opponents: Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova

Coco Gauff has faced compatriot Sofia Kenin four times on tour with their head-to-head record tied at 2-2. Their first battle came at the 2020 Australian Open in the fourth round where Kenin won 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-,0, and later went on to win the title.

Next, Gauff exacted revenge three years later at the ASB Classic with a 6-4 6-4 win. Kenin led the head-to-head again with a shock 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win at Wimbledon in 2024 before Gauff tied their record with a win in Melbourne two months ago.

Against Kvitova, who was on a maternity hiatus for over a year, Gauff has played and won once in Doha in 2023.

