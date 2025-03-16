Coco Gauff's mother sends her love to American & her two brothers Corey & Cameron as they celebrate WTA superstar's 21st birthday

Coco Gauff’s mother, Candi Gauff, shared her love for all three of her children—Coco, Cameron, and Codey—as they came together to celebrate the tennis star’s 21st birthday. Coco officially marked the milestone on March 13.

The WTA World No. 3, Coco Gauff, was born in March 2004 in Florida to parents Corey and Candi Gauff. The American teen sensation has two younger brothers—Codey, born in 2007, who plays baseball, and Cameron, the youngest, born in 2013.

On March 15, Gauff’s mother, Candi, shared a heartwarming Instagram story featuring an adorable photo of the three siblings enjoying a fun dinner together in celebration of the eldest sister’s birthday. She captioned the post with three red heart emojis, expressing her love.

“@cocogauff @codeygauff @camerongauff ❤️❤️❤️”

Candi Gauff's Instagram Story | Image Source: Instagram@candigauff

Just a day before her birthday, Gauff made an unexpected exit from Indian Wells, falling to Belinda Bencic in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament.

How Coco Gauff fared at Indian Wells after disappointing Middle East swing

Coco Gauff at BNP Paribas Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

After heartbreaking losses in the UAE and Qatar, Coco Gauff bounced back by competing in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

In February, Gauff competed in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships but had an early exit from the WTA 1000 tournament, losing in the first round to McCartney Kessler in straight sets.

She met the same fate at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025, another WTA 1000 tournament, where she was defeated by Marta Kostyuk.

In March, the American competed in the WTA 1000 outdoor hard-court tournament at Indian Wells. Gauff kicked off her 2025 BNP Paribas Open campaign against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima, battling through a three-set match to secure the win.

In the second round, Gauff dominated with an impressive performance, defeating Maria Sakkari in straight sets. However, her tournament run came to an end in the Round of 16, where she fell to Belinda Bencic, 6-3,3-6,4-6.

Gauff will return to action at the 2025 Miami Open starting on March 18, following a disappointing run at Indian Wells. After her early exit from the BNP Paribas Open, Gauff reflected on her mindset, emphasizing the importance of staying positive and pushing herself to improve in the upcoming tournaments. She said:

"Here, I mean, I lost 6-4 in the third in the fourth round against a tough opponent who's coming off a 500 win. Obviously I wanted to do better, want to have better results, but it's not something I can crush myself on. I'm trying to do better, and that's all I can do. I'm trying to work on things in practice, and unfortunately right now it's not translating how I'd like to."

Last season, Gauff made an early exit from the tournament after a three-set defeat to France's Caroline Garcia. Now, at 21, the young American looks to make a stronger run in the 2025 Miami Open.

