Coco Gauff leads Delray Beach Christmas parade as Grand Marshal

Coco Gauff recently led the Delray Beach Holiday Parade as the Grand Marshal on Saturday, December 9.

Gauff was the star attraction of the parade, which featured more than 70 floats, marching bands, walking groups, and dance teams along Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach. Her participation in the parade was a special moment for her and her hometown.

The American moved to Delray Beach at the age of seven where she practiced at Pompey Park tennis grounds, where she honed her skills and developed her passion for the sport.

Gauff posted a picture in which she expressed her excitement about leading the parade on her Instagram account on Sunday, December 10.

"Surprise! grand marshal of the Delray Beach Christmas parade 💗," Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Gauff also shared a clip of her waving to the crowd from the back of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Gauff’s appearance in the parade came after a remarkable season on the WTA tour, where she won four singles titles, including her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open. She also reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, where she lost to compatriot Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

Gauff finished the year with a ranking of World No. 3 in singles and doubles.

Coco Gauff becomes the highest-paid female athlete of 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff recently became the highest-paid female athlete of 2023, ending a two-decade-long reign dominated by Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Naomi Osaka.

For two decades, one of these three tennis superstars held the top spot on Sportico's annual list, which considers both on-court and off-court earnings. However, with Williams and Sharapova retired and Osaka absent due to pregnancy in 2023, the door opened for a new candidate.

Gauff seized the opportunity, earning nearly $23 million through endorsements and prize money, leaving World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in second place with earnings of $21.9 million. Gauff has attracted lucrative deals from brands such as New Balance, Barilla, Head, and Rolex, among others.

Seven of the Top 10 highest-paid female athletes in 2023 were tennis players, showcasing the sport's dominance in terms of earnings. Gauff (No. 1), Swiatek (No. 2), Emma Raducanu (No. 4), Aryna Sabalenka (No. 6), Elena Rybakina (No. 7), and Jessica Pegula (No. 8) all earned substantial incomes through prize money and endorsements.