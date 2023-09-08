Coco Gauff unleashed an electrifying triumphant shout as she clinched her inaugural berth in the US Open final, following her 6-4, 7-5 win against Karolina Muchova on Thursday, September 7.

A video doing the rounds on social media beautifully captured Coco Gauff's joyous celebration after her victory. In the footage, she roars in triumph, waves to the crowd, forms a heart shape with her fingers, and even holds a finger near her ear, relishing the enthusiastic cheers of the spectators.

Coco Gauff had a memorable night during the semifinal against Karolina Muchova. The match was interrupted for 49 minutes when environmental protesters in the stands demanded the end of fossil fuels.

The 19-year-old achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first American teenager to reach the semifinals and finals of her home Grand Slam since Serena Williams in 2001. In Saturday's title clash, Gauff will square off against second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff had foreseen the protest occurring on the morning of her US Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova

In a post-match interview with ESPN, Coco Gauff said that before her semifinal clash, she had a feeling about a climate change protest during the final. Unexpectedly, the protest occurred during the last-four tie instead.

"The crazy thing is that this morning I told myself, ‘I bet there is going to be a climate change protest in the final’. I didn’t think it would be in the semifinal,” Gauff said

She went on to explain that she had a strong intuition that something would happen over the weekend, especially since climate change protests had occurred at both the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships. She noticed that no such protests had taken place at Flushing Meadows.

“I just felt like something was going to happen this weekend because they did it at the French Open, they did it at Wimbledon. So I was like, ‘Nothing has happened at the US Open yet'. I was thinking, ‘Well, maybe the trend will continue, so that is what I was thinking about." Gauff added.

Gauff has won five WTA Tour singles titles so far in her career, including a WTA 1000 title at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. Additionally, she has claimed eight doubles titles, out of which, five came alongside Jessica Pegula and three alongside Caty McNally. Currently, she stands on the brink of winning her first-ever Grand Slam title on Saturday, September 9.