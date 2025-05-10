Coco Gauff lets fans in on her boyfriend's affectionate nickname for her

Coco Gauff has revealed the special nickname her boyfriend uses for her. The American made the revelation while in Rome for her campaign at the 2025 Italian Open.

Gauff is aiming to win her maiden title at the Italian Open, looking to improve on her two previous semifinal finishes. The World No. 3 has been in good form this clay season, as she made an impressive run to the Madrid Open final before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

After arriving in Rome for her campaign at the WTA 1000 event, Coco Gauff made time to visit the iconic Trevi Fountain and revealed some of the affectionate nicknames her loved ones use for her. Although the 21-year-old's given name is Cori, she is known as Coco to her parents, close friends and the public. Meanwhile, her uncle adorably calls her 'Cantaloupe,' while her coach Matt Daly simply refers to her as 'Co.'

Standing out from everyone else, Gauff's boyfriend has a very special and unique nickname for her, as he lovingly calls her 'Star.'

Although Gauff often speaks about her boyfriend publicly, she has chosen to keep his identity under wraps. Earlier this year, the World No. 3 disclosed that he had picked out her stunning nails for the Miami Open.

Coco Gauff has also shared that there is dispute in her family about who actually gave her the name Coco, with both her father and her aunt claiming to have come up with it.

Coco Gauff kicks off her Italian Open campaign with a win over Victoria Mboko

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

After receiving a bye in the first round, Coco Gauff squared off against qualifier Victoria Mboko in her opening match at the Italian Open. After losing the opening set, the World No. 3 mounted an incredible comeback to claim a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win after a one-hour and 43-minute battle.

Following her win, the American consoled a downcast Mboko with an endearing message while they shook hands at the net. Gauff also praised the 18-year-old during her post-match press conference, asserting that Mboko was competing at a very high level.

"I think she's a great player. I knew it was going to be a tough match. Yeah, like the ranking difference looks different, but she's playing top-level tennis. I approached the match that way. It's not a case of underestimation. I knew she was going to come out there and play great," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff will lock horns with Magda Linette in the third round of the WTA 1000 event, following the Pole's 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari. While the 21-year-old holds a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head record, Linette secured a 6-4, 6-4 victory in their latest meeting at the 2025 Miami Open.

