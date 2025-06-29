Coco Gauff, Madison Keys & others send touching messages to Jessica Pegula after she beats Iga Swiatek to win Bad Homburg title ahead of Wimbledon

Jessica Pegula triumphed over Iga Swiatek in the 2025 Bad Homburg Open final, securing a crucial grasscourt title in the lead-up to Wimbledon. Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and more congratulated Pegula with heartwarming messages after her victory.

After a disappointing opening-round exit at the Berlin Tennis Open, Pegula made a stellar resurgence at the Bad Homburg Open. The World No. 3 triumphed over Katerina Siniakova, Emma Navarro and Linda Noskova to set up a blockbuster title clash against Swiatek. Pegula claimed a 6-4, 7-5 win in the final to take home the trophy.

Following her victory, Jessica Pegula shared stills from her champions' photoshoot with the trophy and thanked fans for their support throughout her campaign. The American was showered with love in the comments section, with her fellow players applauding her achievement.

"Only good things in Bad Homburg 🏆🇩🇪 @badhomburgopen Thanks for all the love and support this week. Now time for a special one @wimbledon 🙏," Pegula captioned her Instagram post.

Coco Gauff joined American skier Lindsey Vonn in sending a heartfelt congratulatory message to Pegula. Former tennis players Shelby Rogers and Prakash Amritraj also commended the World No. 3 on her "awesome" win at the WTA 500 event.

"Congratulations ❤❤," Gauff wrote.

"Yes!! Congrats 💪🏻💪🏻," Vonn remarked.

"Jessssss anotha one 👏🔥🌱," Rogers commented.

"Awwwwwesome Jess 🔥," Amritraj wrote.

Comments on Jessica Pegula's Instagram post

Madison Keys also showed her support for her fellow American on social media.

"👏🏆," Keys posted on her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys' Instagram stories

Following their battle in the Bad Homburg Open final, Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek will join Coco Gauff and Madison Keys at the All England Club ahead of their respective Wimbledon campaigns.

A look at Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon 1R matchups

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

After receiving a major confidence boost from her triumph at the Bad Homburg Open, Jessica Pegula will take on Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her opening match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The World No. 3 will head into the clash with a big advantage, having claimed a 6-4, 6-0 win over Cocciaretto at the grasscourt Major in 2023.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska in the first round. The American has emerged victorious in all three of their previous encounters, including a 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory in their latest meeting at this year's Madrid Open.

Iga Swiatek has been drawn in the same section of the draw as Gauff and could face the World No. 2 in the quarterfinals. The winner of their potential meeting could square off against Pegula in the semifinals. Before that, Swiatek will kick off her campaign against Polina Kudermetova, marking their first tour-level meeting.

On the other side of the draw, Madison Keys is set to take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her tournament opener. Their sole previous encounter took place at this year's Australian Open, with Keys securing a 7-6(1), 2-6, 7-5 win en route to winning her maiden Grand Slam title.

