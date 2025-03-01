Coco Gauff makes a brief stop at UCLA ahead of highly anticipated Indian Wells campaign in front of home crowd

Coco Gauff has arrived in California and begun training, ahead of her highly anticipated participation in the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells. The American tennis star is training at the University of California, Los Angeles, a two-hour drive from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Ad

Gauff has endured a topsy-turvy 2025 season. She was at the top of her game and one of the best players in January with her performances at the United Cup and the Australian Open. However, after two early exits in Qatar and Dubai, the 20-year-old needs to buck up again.

Up next for her, is the 'Sunshine Double' - The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. Both WTA 1000 events will garner home support for the young American.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the highly anticipated events, Gauff announced her arrival at UCLA through her Instagram. She shared an image of the courts of the university followed by a video of her training there.

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @cocogauff)

The 2024 event at Indian Wells was won by Iga Swiatek as Gauff faced a surprising defeat to runner-up Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

Ad

Coco Gauff's performances over the years in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff made her debut at Indian Wells in 2021. She reached the second round in singles and the quarterfinal in doubles. Speaking at the time during an on-court interview, Gauff said, via Tennis.com:

Ad

"I always say the crowd makes a difference in a match—and I'm happy this crowd loves me. It's my first time playing in front of you guys, and I like you back."

The American repeated the same results in both singles and doubles in 2022 as well. In 2023, she was the sixth seed, a top 10 seed for the first time at the event. She earned victories over Cristina Bucsa and Linda Noskova in straight sets before Rebecca Peterson pushed her to three. However, in the quarterfinals, Aryna Sabalenka comfortably defeated the American 6-4, 6-0.

Ad

Last year, Gauff pulled off her best performance at the Indian Wells. She was the third seed and played some great tennis to reach the semifinal. Ninth seed Maria Sakkari pushed the American to her limits and defeated her 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 to advance to the finals.

In 2025, Coco Gauff returns as the third seed behind World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. The draw for the event will be released on March 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback