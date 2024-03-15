Coco Gauff missing, but Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep return after break: Billie Jean King Cup 2024 qualifiers line-up announced

The teams for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers have been announced with Emma Raducanu representing Great Britain while Coco Gauff is not a part of Team USA.

Raducanu returns to Great Britain's squad after two years and will be a part of the team that also has Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart. Great Britain will be up against a decent France side that has Caroline Garcia, Diane Parry, Clara Burel and Kristina Mladenovic.

Coco Gauff will not be a part of what is a pretty solid United States team for the Billie Jean King Cup. World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has been included in the contingent as have Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Caroline Dolehide and Taylor Townsend.

The Americans will be up against Belgium who have Sofia Costoulas, Hanne Vandewinkel, Marie Benoit and Kimberley Zimmermann.

Naomi Osaka will be returning to the Billie Jean King Cup after three years as she is a part of Japan's team for the qualifying rounds. Nao Hibino, Mai Hontama, Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama are also a part of the contingent.

The Japanese will be up against Kazakhstan who will be without Elena Rybakina but have Yulia Putintseva, Anna Dalinina, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Zarina Diyas and Aruzhan Sagandikova.

Simona Halep is set to return to action at the Miami Open and she will also be a part of Romania's squad for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. Others in the team include Ana Bogdan, Jaqueline Cristian, Anca Todoni and Mara Gae.

Iga Swiatek in action at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek will be a part of Poland's squad for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. The 22-year-old competed in the 2022 qualifiers and will be key to her nation's chances of reaching the finals. Magdalena Frech, Magda Linette, Katarzyna Kawa and Maja Chwalinska are part of the team as well.

The Poles will be up against Switzerland who have Viktorija Golubic, Celine Naef, Simona Waltert and Jill Teichmann.

Angelique Kerber will be representing Germany alongside Tatjana Maria, Laura Siegemund and Anna-Lena Friedsam. They will face Brazil, whose squad has Beatriz Haddad, Laura Pigossi, Carolina Alves and Luisa Stefani.

Elsewhere, Australia's contingent has Arina Rodionova, Daria Saville, Ellen Perez, Storm Hunter and Taylah Preston. Their opponents Mexico will be represented by Fernanda Contreras, Giuliana Olmos, Marcela Zacarias and Fernanda Navarro.

Slovenia's team consists of Tamara Zidansek, Veronika Erjavec, Pia Novric, Nina Potocnik, Ela Nala Milic. Their opponents Slovakia have Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Rebecca Sramkova and Renata Jamrichova.

The 16 teams will compete in the qualifiers for eight spots in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Reigning champions Canada, as well as Italy, Spain and the Czech Republic, are already in the finals.