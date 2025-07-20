Coco Gauff and parents Corey and Candi send their love as American's brother Codey gets hype as 'next wave of talent' in baseball

Coco Gauff and her parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, recently reacted to the tennis player's brother, Codey Gauff being named as the future of baseball. The latter is gearing up to join the Mizzou University baseball team starting from the 2026 season.

Ad

The entire Gauff family is associated with the sporting world, with Coco being one of the top names in tennis, her brother, Codey, pursuing excellence in baseball, and their youngest brother, Cameron, also interested in multiple sports, including basketball, tennis, etc. Along with this, their father, Corey, was his daughter's coach until the beginning of 2024.

After Coco Gauff's stellar performance at the French Open and her shocking upset at Wimbledon, her brother, Codey, is reaching new heights in baseball. He was recently hyped as 'the next wave of talent' in the sport by one of the media houses, Andscape, on social media. This caught the attention of the Gauff family, who sent their love by resharing it on their Instagram handle.

Ad

Trending

The tennis player showcased her support for her brother by sharing the media house's post on her Instagram story. Here is a snippet of the same:

Gauff's Instagram story

The baseball player's mother, Candi, also showed her love by sharing the post on her Instagram story:

Ad

Candi Gauff's Instagram story

Similarly, Corey Gauff also uploaded the post on his story and added a comment that read:

Ad

"Let's show em."

Corey Gauff's instagram story

Gauff was last seen in action at Wimbledon on July 2, where she faced an early loss after being overwhelmed by Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the tournament. The latter progressed to the next round with a score of 7-6(7), 6-1.

Ad

Coco Gauff opens up about how her brothers have helped her in life

Coco Gauff sat for an interview with Vogue in April 2025, where she opened up about her relationship with her younger brothers, Codey and Cameron Gauff. She revealed that they are her biggest supporters and always cheer for her. Along with this, she said that they also jokingly make fun of her when she does badly in a match, which makes her feel less pressured.

Ad

"My brothers Codey and Cameron are definitely my biggest support, and they always root for me. And humble me. When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me," Coco Gauff said.

Revealing how they make her feel less pressured, she said:

Ad

"Sometimes, when you’re competing, you feel like you’re putting your whole life into whatever match you’re playing and that the odds are life or death, that’s what’s on the line. But obviously, it’s not. Having people like them around makes you feel that pressure less."

Ahead of competing at Wimbledon, Coco Gauff won her second Grand Slam title at the French Open after besting Aryna Sabalenka. She won her first one at the 2023 US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More