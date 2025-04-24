Coco Gauff emotionally reveals exactly how her younger brothers have helped her in life

Coco Gauff recently opened up about her bond with her younger brothers, Codey and Cameron. The American credited her siblings for helping her cope with her career’s pressure simply by their presence.
Gauff is just 21 years old, but she is soon set to complete a whopping seven years on the pro circuit. In her young career, the former World No. 2 has enjoyed remarkable success, winning nine titles, one being her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open.
Coco Gauff’s achievements in doubles are equally worthy of recognition. With nine trophies to her name and a Major title at the 2024 French Open alongside Katerina Siniakova, the American has clinched a career high of World No. 1.
With her rising prominence, though, Gauff has also often felt the pressure of expectations. During her recent conversation with Vogue, the highest-paid female athlete of 2024 revealed how her two younger siblings have helped her stay grounded while supporting her unconditionally.
"My brothers Codey and Cameron are definitely my biggest support, and they always root for me. And humble me," Coco Gauff said.
The American joked that they are consistent with their approach toward her regardless of her on-court results.
"When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me," she said.
"Sometimes, when you’re competing, you feel like you’re putting your whole life into whatever match you’re playing and that the odds are life or death, that’s what’s on the line. But obviously, it’s not. Having people like them around makes you feel that pressure less," Gauff added.
Coco Gauff reveals simple things in life "bring her back to her age"
In the same interview, Coco Gauff indicated that she’s had to mature faster, courtesy of her profession. She, however, assured that she is just like any other person her age when it comes to her off-court life.
"I feel like, in growing up in this life, I can feel a lot older than I am. But outside of tennis, in a lot of ways, I’m the same [as any other young person]."
Revealing the simple things in life that enliven her, the American said:
"So if someone asks to do something as simple as a TikTok, I love to do that. It brings me back to my age. I will always say yes to that."
On the tennis front, Coco Gauff is prepped for her first match at the 2025 Madrid Open. The 2023 US Open champion is chasing her first title of the season at the tournament. After an opening-round bye, she starts her campaign against Dayana Yastremska in the second round on Thursday, April 25.