WATCH: Coco Gauff shows her love for Doechii with dance-along to her latest release 'Anxiety'

Coco Gauff expressed her admiration for rising star Doechii on social media after the rapper released her latest hit, Anxiety. She is deep in preparations for her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells but took time from her practice schedule to shout out the 26-year-old singer/songwriter.

Ad

Doechii (real name Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon) first garnered attention on TikTok with her song, Yucky Blucky Fruitcake. This led to her signing with Top Dawg Entertainment and her first Billboard Hot 100 recording, What It Is (featuring Kodak Black), which went platinum. She also appeared in the movie Earth Mama in 2023.

Taking to her TikTok account, Gauff showed off her dance moves as she listened along to Anxiety, captioning the post with two simple words of admiration:

Ad

Trending

"luv doechii"

Ad

Coco Gauff has previously made her feelings known about Doechii. She was one of the first to congratulate the rapper for her Best Album Award at the 2025 Grammys on her X account to say "LOVE DOECHII AWWWW IM SO HAPPY."

Coco Gauff begins the BNP Paribas Open this week after a slow start to the season

BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will try to improve her start to the season in Indian Wells. She ended 2024 on a high, winning the Beijing WTA 1000 and the WTA Tour finals in Riyadh, and then guided Team USA to victory in the United Cup. When she reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, she seemed set to continue that form but lost to Paula Badosa.

Ad

In Qatar, Gauff received a bye into the Round of 32 but was defeated by Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 2-6, 5-7. She then lost to compatriot McCartney Kessler at the Round of 32 stage of the Dubai Tennis Championships, again in straight sets.

Gauff burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old and won her maiden Major at the 2023 US Open. Her off-court activities are as newsworthy as her tennis; immediately before this tournament, she was pictured at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, which she attended with her mother, Candi. At the Indian Wells media day, she talked about how she loved having different experiences:

Ad

"It was a super long day. It was cool to just be in a different space and a different world. It was super cool just to play dress-up."

Naturally, 20-year-old Coco Gauff might be distracted by the glamor and notoriety that comes with being a Major champion. Her interest in Doechii's music, and the entertainment world generally, is to be expected. However, she hopes to use the upcoming Sunshine Swing to get her tennis back on track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback