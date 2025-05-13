Coco Gauff pokes fun at herself after making major blunder at Italian Open

On Monday (May 12), Coco Gauff claimed a dominant victory over Emma Raducanu at the Italian Open. However, the American made a major blunder during the match, but she was quick to poke fun at herself for her error.

Gauff began her campaign in Rome on a shaky note; she needed three sets to move past Victoria Mboko. She then took on Magda Linette for her round of 32 match and claimed a 6-4, 7-5 victory over the Polish World No.32..

Coco Gauff faced off against fellow US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the round of 16 of the Italian Open. During the match, the American had a moment of misjudgment and tried to hit a ball that eventually landed well outside the baseline. The moment left Gauff giggling at her own mistake. After the match, she shared a clip of her blunder on her Instagram story, poking fun at herself and wrote,

“I thought the ball was going to land like 3 feet inside the court, no depth perception 🤣.”

Outside of this error, Gauff put on a clinical display against Raducanu, claiming a 6-1, 6-2 win to move ahead into the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff breaks down her win over Emma Raducanu at the Italian Open

Gauff at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia (Image Source: Getty)

For Coco Gauff, her win over Emma Raducanu has undoubtedly been the highlight of her campaign at the Italian Open. After her victory over the Brit, she reflected on the match and told the Tennis Channel,

“I knew it was going to be a tougher match. And she's been playing some great tennis and you know she had a good win over Veronica which is not easy to do. So yeah, I'm really happy with how I played today and yeah definitely my best match so far here.”

Gauff went on to discuss the aspects of her game that caused the most damage for Raducanu, saying,

“I would say serve and definitely forehand. I think I was able to use that a lot to move her around the court and really put her on defense for most of the match. So I think those were the two keys and honestly a little bit of luck because it was super windy so some points were very awkward to play.”

Up next, Coco Gauff will battle Russian teen sensation Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the semifinals of the Italian Open. The duo have fought thrice before, and the American has won each of these encounters.

