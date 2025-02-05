Coco Gauff proudly displays her family ties to HBCUs and "honors" her roots with $100,000 scholarship for Black college tennis players

Coco Gauff shared her family's rich history in HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). The World No.3 recently grabbed the headlines by making a marquee donation to the cause.

Gauff, one of the brightest stars in tennis made a $100,000 donation to the UNCF (United Negroe College Fund). The money is slated to provide scholarship opportunities for young students who play tennis on a competitive level, helping them to combine education and athletics, under the HBCU umbrella.

Gauff's gesture was widely appreciated by Maurice Jenkins, one of the stalwarts at the UNCF. Jenkins, the vice-president of the organization commended the 20-year-old tennis star's commitment to the cause.

Trending

In the backdrop of these events, Gauff took to social media and shared all her family members who were part of the rich HBCU heritage. The tennis star's post included her cousin Tyler Joy Grant, Cassidy Lowe, and Courtney Lowe. Gauff expressed her pride and joy, celebrating their family's presence at HBCUs.

"Academics and athletics: I am proud to honor my family who have made a lifelong imprint in their journey at a HBCU....Salute! @eddiebigcatodom @courtney.lowee @cassidy_lowe @queentylerjoy @kay.elle.m," Gauff posted on her Instagram story

Coco Gaufh shares her family members who have been in HBCUs, (Source: Instagram/@cocogauff)

Gauff also mentioned her other family members who were part of this family tradition, such as Charlotte Wright, Kelly Wright, and Judy Andrews.

Coco Gauff's gesture has gained her praise from family members

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

Coco Gauff's generous donation to the UNCF has earned the 20-year-old praise from her family and loved ones. Her mother Candi Gauff appreciated her daughter's philanthropic effort and shared her love on social media.

"@Cocogauff ❤️❤️❤️," Candi Gauff posted on her Instagram story.

Gauff's commitment towards young Black athletes was also appreciated by Jalen Sera. Sera, an upcoming guitarist, shared a one-word reaction on his Instagram story after the tennis player had announced the donation.

"Impact," posted Sera

On court, Gauff has been one of the top players on the WTA Tour. Her US Open triumph in 2023 has made her a household name and opened several opportunities for young American players. In 2024, Gauff was named the highest-paid female athlete, a huge accolade for a young player.

The 20-year-old also became the youngest US athlete to carry the national flag at the Olympic games by becoming the female flag bearer alongside Lebron James in Paris last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback