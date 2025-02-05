Coco Gauff's mother Candi sends love to her daughter after her $100,000 UNCF donation to support aspiring Black tennis players

Coco Gauff has announced a major donation to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to aid students playing tennis at historically Black colleges and universities. The 20-year-old's heartwarming philanthropic effort has drawn a proud reaction from her mother Candi.

The World No. 3 has become one of the youngest donors in UNCF history by contributing $100,000 to establish the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program. In a heartfelt statement, Gauff opened up about her family ties to historically Black universities, emphasizing the importance of providing similar opportunities for aspiring tennis players.

"My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great-great-grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are," Coco Gauff said. "Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me."

Trending

The 20-year-old expressed her hope that the scholarship would give young Black players the confidence and resources to pursue their passion, acknowledging how impactful such support could be.

"As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education. I want to help the next generation of student-athletes continue pursuing their passion for tennis while reaching their academic goals," she said.

"My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead," she added.

Coco Gauff's mother Candi proudly highlighted her daughter's effort to uplift aspiring Black tennis players and sent her love to the 20-year-old.

"@cocogauff ❤️❤️❤️," she posted on her Instagram story.

Candi Gauff's Instagram story

The World No. 3 has been kicking back at home after her run to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open. Gauff has been making the most of her break by spending quality time with her family, with a recent visit to a South Florida fair with her parents and younger brothers.

"Being Black in tennis is, sometimes you do stick out like a sore thumb" - Coco Gauff on being a role model for young Black players

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff's philanthropic effort comes as no surprise, as the American has often spoken about her desire to inspire young Black people to play tennis. In a video for Baker Tilly US last year, the 20-year-old candidly discussed the challenges of being a Black player in a "predominantly white sport."

Gauff acknowledged Venus and Serena Williams as role models, recognizing how their groundbreaking success allowed her to find her own footing in the sport. The World No. 3 also expressed her desire to follow their example and serve as a source of belief for future generations of Black tennis players.

"Finding myself was difficult. Being Black in tennis is, sometimes you do stick out like a sore thumb. Like in the Black community, tennis is not a huge thing. Nobody really knew anything about it. I had mentioned that I play tennis but nobody cared," Coco Gauff said.

"But I feel like for me, having role models like Serena and Venus to look up to made a difference," she added. "That’s what pushes me to keep going. Just because the sport is predominantly white, you believe you can do that passion when you see somebody that looks like you being successful. Hopefully I can be that belief for somebody else."

On the tennis front, Coco Gauff is gearing up to return to the court at the 2025 Qatar Open following her quarterfinal exit at the Australian Open. The WTA 1000 event will be held in Doha, commencing on February 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback