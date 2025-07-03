Coco Gauff puts Wimbledon heartbreak behind her as she enjoys Faye Webster's concert during night out in London

Coco Gauff recently shared a sneak peek of her time at the American folk singer Faye Webster's concert after her heartbreaking loss at Wimbledon. The tournament commenced on June 30 and will conclude on July 13, 2025.

Gauff's journey at Wimbledon commenced and concluded on the same day after her shocking upset in the first round of the tournament. She locked horns with Dayana Yastremska, who dominated the two-set match on day 2 of Wimbledon, advancing to the next round with a score of 7-6(7), 6-1.

This marked another first-round loss for the American as she experienced the same fate at the Berlin Open as well. There, she was defeated by Wang Xiyu, who qualified for the next round with a score of 6-3, 6-3. However, it seemed like Gauff was quick to leave the Wimbledon heartbreak behind, as she shared glimpses of enjoying Faye Webster's concert during her night out in London.

She shared two videos of the concert on her Instagram handle, showcasing the time she had there. Here are the snippets of both the stories:

Gauff’s Instagram story

Gauff’s Instagram story

Ahead of her early exits at the Berlin Open and Wimbledon, Gauff solidified her legacy in tennis by claiming the French Open title against Aryna Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff made her feelings known about the heartbreaking loss at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff was one of the most anticipated players at Wimbledon, but the first round brought a major shock when the American was defeated by her opponent in two straight sets. Following this early exit, the 21-year-old spoke at a press conference, where she opened up about the upsetting loss at the tournament.

Opening up about the loss, she revealed that she was 'struggling' in the locker room and admitted that she doesn't like losing. Showcasing disappointment in her performance, she said that she was 'overwhelmed' with everything after her French Open win. (As quoted by news18.com)

“I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don’t like losing. The main thing I’m sure my team and everyone is going to tell me (is): ‘You did well at Roland-Garros. Don’t be so upset.’ Things like that. I am a little bit disappointed in how I showed up today. I was a little bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards. So I didn’t feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it," said Coco Gauff.

Talking about her further aspirations, she added:

“I mean, obviously I’m not going to dwell on this too long, because I want to do well at the U.S. Open. Maybe losing here in the first round isn’t the worst thing in the world, because I have time to reset."

Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, when she was just 19 years old.

