Amidst her 2023 French Open campaign, Coco Gauff has spent some time off the court watching the latest Spider-Man movie, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

The movie is the latest in the series after ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, which was critically acclaimed and won many awards, including an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The filmmakers even announced the next installation to the series, titled 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-verse'.

Gauff took to social media and posted a picture of her watching the movie on her. She captioned the picture:

“This was unreal, maybe the best-animated movie of all time”.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

"Beep the final, it's in the past" - Coco Gauff takes lessons from 2022 loss to mount comeback win in French Open 1R

Coco Gauff was the runner-up at the 2022 French Open.

After finishing as the runner-up at the French Open last year, Coco Gauff has returned to Paris with a determination to do better this time and win her first Grand Slam title.

Gauff faced a tough challenge in her opening match on Tuesday, May 30, when she lost the first set to Rebeka Masarova. However, she bounced back to clinch the next two sets to secure a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

In her post-match interview, Gauff said that she has moved on from the events of last year and is staying focused on the present.

“Honestly, I can't say this word but I was like bleep the final. It's 2023, it's in the past so I'm not worried about that. And then the second set, same thing. I mean the first set, bleep the first set. It's over,” she said.

“So, I just told myself I had a bad game in the first set, a couple of great chances. So I knew that I was going to be able to turn it around, I just had to be aggressive on those moments,” she added.

Gauff will take on Julia Grabher in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Thursday, June 1.

