  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Coco Gauff reacts to Angel Reese making history at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as WNBA legend rocks stunning pink outfit

Coco Gauff reacts to Angel Reese making history at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as WNBA legend rocks stunning pink outfit

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:47 GMT
Coco Gauff and Angel Reese
Coco Gauff and Angel Reese; All sources - Getty

Coco Gauff was left in awe of WNBA player Angel Reese walking the ramp at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Gauff came fresh off winning the Wuhan Open title, defeating fellow US player Jessica Pegula in the finals.

Ad

Coco Gauff, currently ranked No. 3 behind Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, has had a stellar Asian hard-court swing that concluded with the Wuhan Open on October 12, 2025. After her semifinal exit from the China Open, Gauff outpaced formidable contenders like Zhang Shuai, Laura Siegemund, and Jasmine Paolini to reach the finals.

After a one-hour 42-minute battle, she defeated her friend and fellow US player Jessica Pegula without dropping a set. As she basks in the glory of her success, the 21-year-old turned her attention to the runway, gushing about another US athlete, Angel Reese.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reese, the Chicago Sky standout, became the first professional athlete to grace the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, 2025. She stunned in different shades of pink, accessorized with a fur, angel wings, and posted a carousel of her runway moments on her Instagram handle.

"first @victoriassecret fashion show," the caption read.

Coco Gauff commented:

"Unreal!"
Gauff complimented Reese on her Victoria&#039;s Secret runway debut; Instagram - @angelreese5
Gauff complimented Reese on her Victoria's Secret runway debut; Instagram - @angelreese5

Gauff and Reese united during the Unrivaled game in January this year. They attended the matchup between Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls and Laces BC and shared a frame courtside. The former posted a picture of the duo on her Instagram handle and wrote:

Ad
"Courtside baddies @angelreese5"

Gauff amassed 11 career singles titles, including two Grand Slams at the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open.

Coco Gauff received support from Angel Reese after she attended the Chicago Sky game following the French Open

Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 9 (Finals) - Source: Getty
Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 9 (Finals) - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff was in attendance at the New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky game after her French Open campaign, where she defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling showdown. In a later post, she revealed how overwhelming it was for her to receive a warm welcome at the Barclays Center. She also expressed that it was unexpected that a person from another sport would receive so much love.

Ad
“I’m just wrapping up a two-day press tour that I did in New York, and I just came from the Liberty game. They announced that I was there, and the whole arena was cheering for me, which I wasn’t expecting. Just because it’s not my sport, you know, I’m at a basketball game," she wrote alongside a video on TikTok.
Ad

In the comments, Reese extended her support, saying that the basketball world loves Gauff.

“WE LOVE YOU CO”

The 21-year-old became the first American to triumph in Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2015.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications