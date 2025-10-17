Coco Gauff reacts to Angel Reese making history at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as WNBA legend rocks stunning pink outfit

Coco Gauff was left in awe of WNBA player Angel Reese walking the ramp at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Gauff came fresh off winning the Wuhan Open title, defeating fellow US player Jessica Pegula in the finals. Coco Gauff, currently ranked No. 3 behind Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, has had a stellar Asian hard-court swing that concluded with the Wuhan Open on October 12, 2025. After her semifinal exit from the China Open, Gauff outpaced formidable contenders like Zhang Shuai, Laura Siegemund, and Jasmine Paolini to reach the finals. After a one-hour 42-minute battle, she defeated her friend and fellow US player Jessica Pegula without dropping a set. As she basks in the glory of her success, the 21-year-old turned her attention to the runway, gushing about another US athlete, Angel Reese. Reese, the Chicago Sky standout, became the first professional athlete to grace the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, 2025. She stunned in different shades of pink, accessorized with a fur, angel wings, and posted a carousel of her runway moments on her Instagram handle. &quot;first @victoriassecret fashion show,&quot; the caption read. Coco Gauff commented:&quot;Unreal!&quot;Gauff complimented Reese on her Victoria's Secret runway debut; Instagram - @angelreese5Gauff and Reese united during the Unrivaled game in January this year. They attended the matchup between Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls and Laces BC and shared a frame courtside. The former posted a picture of the duo on her Instagram handle and wrote:&quot;Courtside baddies @angelreese5&quot;Gauff amassed 11 career singles titles, including two Grand Slams at the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open. Coco Gauff received support from Angel Reese after she attended the Chicago Sky game following the French Open Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 9 (Finals) - Source: GettyCoco Gauff was in attendance at the New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky game after her French Open campaign, where she defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling showdown. In a later post, she revealed how overwhelming it was for her to receive a warm welcome at the Barclays Center. She also expressed that it was unexpected that a person from another sport would receive so much love. “I’m just wrapping up a two-day press tour that I did in New York, and I just came from the Liberty game. They announced that I was there, and the whole arena was cheering for me, which I wasn’t expecting. Just because it’s not my sport, you know, I’m at a basketball game,&quot; she wrote alongside a video on TikTok. In the comments, Reese extended her support, saying that the basketball world loves Gauff.“WE LOVE YOU CO”View on TikTokThe 21-year-old became the first American to triumph in Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2015.