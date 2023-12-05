Coco Gauff reacts to Storm Reid earning Emmy nomination for her performance in The Last Of Us

American tennis player Coco Gauff recently expressed her happiness over actress Storm Reid earning an Emmy Nomination for her role in the HBO drama series 'The Last of Us'.

Reid has been nominated for the Outside Guest Actress In A Dream Series - 2023 award for her performance as Riley Abel. It is the first such nomination for the 20-year-old actress from Atlanta.

Two more actresses, Melanie Lynskey and Anna Tory, from The Last Of Us have received nominations in the category. Lynskey portrayed the role of Kathleen and Tory played Theresa Servopoulos. The other three contenders included Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones and Harriet Walter from HBO's comedy series Succession.

Coco Gauff took to social media to react to the development. She posted the news of Reid getting nominated on her Instagram story and dropped four heart-eyes emojis.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story.

Gauff and Reid have developed a close bond in the recent past. In July 2023, the duo were spotted together shoveling the ground for the construction of a park in Atlanta.

Both Gauff and Reid are also attached to Boston-based footwear and apparel brand New Balance. The WTA player has been in a contract with New Balance since the age of 14 whereas Reid became an ambassador in October 2021.

The 19-year-old tennis player enjoyed great success in the 2023 season. She won her first WTA 500 (Citi Open), WTA 1000 (Cincinnati Masters) and Grand Slam (US Open) titles this year and reached her highest ranking of World No. 3 on the women's circuit.

"Some said that Coco Gauff would never win a Grand Slam" - Christopher Eubanks

2023 US Open - Day 13

Christopher Eubanks recently stated that Coco Gauff has silenced her skeptics by winning the 2023 US Open.

"She [Coco Gauff] has finally proved the naysayers wrong, some said that she would never win a Grand Slam. She's been able to do that," Eubanks said (via Tennis Channel).

The World No. 34 added that the spotlight will remain on Gauff but she needs to enjoy her journey to achieve similar results in the future. He said:

"Now it's about how many she will get so there's still going to be outside expectations, there's still going to be people saying that she can never get more than one or people doubting the validity of the US Open run. It doesn't matter at this point. She has done what she has done, now let's just continue to enjoy this process, let's just continue to put in the work that got her to this point."