Coco Gauff hailed Simone Biles as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) following the American gymnast's historic victory at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

On Friday, October 6, Biles clinched the gold medal in the women's all-around final in Antwerp, Belgium. The American recorded an impressive score of 58.399, beating out the 2022 all-around world champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who won the silver medal with 56.766. Meanwhile, American Shilese Jones won the bronze medal with 56.332.

With her triumph, Simone Biles became the only female gymnast to win six world all-around golds, equaling Uchimura Kohei's record. She now holds a remarkable total of 34 world and Olympic medals, which is more than any other gymnast, male or female, making her the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport.

Coco Gauff reacted to Biles' achievement by posting a goat emoji on social media, acknowledging her as the greatest of all time.

"🐐," she posted.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff opens up about her culinary adventures during China Open campaign

Coco Gauff

After clinching her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff enjoyed success at the final WTA 1000 event of the season, the 2023 China Open.

The American kicked off her campaign with a commanding 7-5, 6-3 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova. She then secured a hard fought 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(2) win over Petra Martic in the second round.

The 19-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(5), 6-2. Subsequently, she emerged victorious over Maria Sakkari, winning 6-2, 6-4 to set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against Iga Swiatek.

Following her win over Sakkari, Gauff disclosed that her daily breakfast in Beijing consisted of fried noodles, dumplings, fruit and a Nutella treat. She jokingly said that while it wasn't the healthiest meal, it appeared to be contributing to her success at the WTA 1000 event.

"In the morning, I eat fried noodles every day. That's what I have for breakfast, fried noodles, dumplings and some fruit, and usually a treat with Nutella. I don't know if it's the healthiest breakfast. It's what we're doing this week and it's working," she said. (via tennis.com).

The 19-year-old also shared details of her post-match meal of soup noodles, likening the dish to a "warm hug."

"I always get the soup noodles. I like to put sesame oil, chili oil, a little bit of vinegar and some onions and stuff. It feels like a warm hug," she added.

Coco Gauff was unable to advance to the final of the 2023 China Open as Iga Swiatek claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win in the semifinal, ending the American's 16-match winning streak.