Coco Gauff responds as her mom Candi jokes about crashing her & boyfriend Jalen Sera's Florida getaway with dad Corey

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, is not accompanying the four-time Grand Slam champion on her vacation in Florida to get over the setback at Wimbledon. Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, have been enjoying the natural surroundings in Florida and have been keeping fans updated via social media.On Wednesday, Gauff took to Instagram and shared multiple photos where she can be seen engaging in different activities. Suited up in brown swimwear, Gauff was enjoying herself near the lake, kayaking through clean waters, going underwater, and taking in the sunset light while sitting on a chair.&quot;just a floridian pisces in her natural habitat 🧜🏾‍♀️✨&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter seeing these photos, Candi Gauff couldn't help but say that she and Coco's father are missing out on such a great vacation. She humorously commented:&quot;Your dad and I are coming next time. Lol.&quot;Coco quickly replied with a lighthearted:&quot;lol 😂😂.&quot;Comments sectionDespite her shocking first-round exit at Wimbledon, Coco Gauff is still #2 on the WTA rankings, behind Aryna Sabalenka.Coco Gauff talks about the importance of family support after winning French OpenCoco claimed her first French Open singles title in early June, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set final. She became the first American to win at Roland Garros since 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams won it back in 2015.After winning her second Grand Slam title, Gauff spoke highly of the importance of family support during this high-stakes tournament. She said:&quot;Having that support system is so important, especially playing tennis and being on tour since I was 15 and still developing. I'm 21, but I still have a lot more life to learn.&quot;Even during the post-match conference, Gauff spoke about her parents' unwavering support. She said:&quot;You know, they're definitely someone who listens to my opinion the most, and I think sometimes we hear crazy stories of tennis parents and all that, and I can say I don't relate to that.&quot;Coco Gauff even said that she specially asked her mother to be there at Roland Garros. She added:&quot;I have my physio, but you know, being in a team full of men, I was like, I need some estrogen and some female energy here, so I asked my mom to go. You know, women just notice more things.&quot;Coco Gauff now looks forward to her participation in the upcoming US Open. It's uncertain whether she'll participate in any of the other tournaments leading up to the Grand Slam.