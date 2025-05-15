Coco Gauff reveals why she has apologized to Alexandra Eala 'many times' amid Italian Open doubles partnership

Coco Gauff has opened up about her incredible doubles partnership with Alexandra Eala at the 2025 Italian Open. However, the American also explained why she often felt the need to apologize to Eala amid their run.

Ad

Following her runner-up finish at the Madrid Open, Gauff has continued her strong run of form at the WTA 1000 event in Rome. On May 14, the 21-year-old delivered a stellar performance in her quarterfinal clash against Mirra Andreeva, claiming a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory to book her place in the semifinals of the singles contest. However, her work for the day was not done, as she was set to return to the court for her doubles quarterfinal.

Ad

Trending

In an appearance on the Tennis Channel after her singles win, Coco Gauff said that she had great chemistry with Alexandra Eala. She also expressed delight at how their partnership was panning out, praising the 19-year-old's aggressive style of play.

"Yeah, great. She's super great, super fun. She plays really aggressive doubles which is something that I like and would definitely need it today. So, I'm really happy. I knew how she played on singles, but you never know how people are going to play on doubles but I'm very happy," Coco Gauff said.

Ad

Gauff acknowledged that the Filipina was definitely the MVP in their 6-2, 6-3 win over Tyra Grant and Lisa Pigato. The American admitted that it was difficult for her to find her footing in doubles again, given that she had played very little of the format since ending her partnership with Jessica Pegula.

The World No. 3 also disclosed that she had apologized to Eala "many times" because the 19-year-old had to cover for her while she struggled to display her best doubles form.

Ad

"And in our match yesterday, she definitely got MVP for that. I was just kind of there. So, I told her sometimes I forget how to play because sometimes it's been a while. It's just one of those things," she said.

"You know how they say, you don't forget how to ride a bike, doubles you definitely forget how to play. I told her I'm like a deer on ice at the net, that's what I feel like. Many times I've apologized to her, but she's quick, she's fast so she's there to cover me," she added.

Ad

Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala took on third seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. Despite putting up a good fight, Gauff and Eala suffered a 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 loss to the home favorites.

Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala take issue with popular nickname for their Italian Open doubles partnership

Alexandra Eala and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala recently appeared in a video together to thank fans for their support at the Italian Open. The American also took the time to let fans know that they didn't like the 'Coachella' nickname that had been given to their partnership, with Eala voicing her agreement.

Ad

"Yeah. Thank you guys for all the support. Super happy to be playing with Alex and hope you guys keep supporting us. And we don't like Team Coachella, so pick a new name," Coco Gauff said.

"Okay, so another name. Maybe another name. Okay, bye," Eala concluded.

The blockbuster duo will need a new name if they play doubles together again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Coco Gauff has reached the semifinals in singles at the WTA 1000 event, Alexandra Eala had a short-lived campaign as she lost 6-0, 6-1 to Marta Kostyuk in the first round. Gauff is set to battle it out against Zheng Qinwen for a spot in the final, following Zheng's stunning 6-4, 6-3 upset against Aryna Sabalenka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More