Jessica Pegula makes firm decision on no longer playing doubles with Coco Gauff: Here's why

Jessica Pegula has explained why she no longer plays doubles with Coco Gauff on tour. Pegula attributed the end of their celebrated partnership to the grueling WTA calendar.

Pegula and Gauff have both arrived in Germany for their campaigns at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Both players are looking to make history by becoming the first American star to triumph at the event since the tournament venue was shifted to Stuttgart's Porsche Arena. The duo will also battle it out for the luxury Porsche sports car, worth $105,000, awaiting the champion.

During her pre-tournament press conference at the WTA 500 event, Jessica Pegula revealed why she no longer plays doubles with Coco Gauff. Although the World No. 3 acknowledged their stellar results and "incredible" memories together, she clarified that their singles success impacted their desire to compete in doubles.

"Coco and I played a lot together for a couple of years, we did great, had many good results, and really incredible memories. At the same time, we were doing well in singles, so obviously, we didn't want to play doubles as much anymore. The schedule becomes very, very tough," Pegula said.

The 31-year-old further disclosed that she had no intention of playing doubles at any of the Majors this season due to the "tough" schedule. Nevertheless, Pegula still acknowledged her love for the format.

"I have hardly played doubles this year, probably won't play any of the Grand Slams this year in that category. I don't think I will play any of the Grand Slams in doubles because the schedule is very tough. I always feel like eventually, I will have to retire or something like that. The schedule makes it hard, but I still love playing doubles when I can," she added.

Jessica Pegula recently won her maiden clay court title at the Charleston Open. While the World No. 3 will look to extend her winning streak and triumph at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart, Coco Gauff will be aiming to kick off her clay season with a victory.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff gear up for Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have been drawn in opposite halves of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix draw. As such, the American stars can only meet in the final of the WTA 500 event.

Pegula will face a difficult path to the title, with the likes of Mirra Andreeva, Emma Navarro, and Iga Swiatek looming in her section of the draw. Following a first-round bye, the third seed will face the winner between Sara Errani and Magdalena Frech in her opening match in Stuttgart.

On the other hand, Gauff has been drawn alongside Jasmine Paolini and top seed Aryna Sabalenka. The World No. 4 will lock horns with Tatjana Maria or Ella Seidel in her tournament opener.

