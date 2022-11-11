Coco Gauff reveals her special edition USA-inspired sneakers for Billie Jean King Cup Finals

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff recently showed the world her special edition USA-inspired sneakers for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Gauff rushed to Instagram to share a video of the sneakers in which she moved them and flaunted them. She also thanked the sneakers' designers.

"Custom CG1 (USA) edition! Thank You @thesolerevival, @newbalancetennis," she wrote.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Gauff and Caty McNally defeated Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska of Poland 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the United States a 2-1 victory in the Billie Jean King Cup team event.

Linette had earlier defeated Madison Keys in singles 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to force the deciding doubles after Danielle Collins had given the Americans a 1-0 lead in the opening singles match against Magdalena Frech with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) win.

Team USA will now face a more formidable opponent in the form of the Czech Republic in their next Billie Jean King Cup match on Friday.

"Texas didn’t go the way I wanted, that motivated me, even more, to come here" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2022 WTA Finals.

In an interview with The Palm Beach Post, Coco Gauff claimed that her WTA Finals performance didn't go as she had expected. She stated that she was excited to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup because playing in the tournament allows her to experience the kind of team environment that she enjoys whilst playing basketball.

"Texas didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. That motivated me even more to come here. It’s very rare tennis experiences a team atmosphere. I played other team sports like basketball. That’s the one thing I did miss from playing (basketball). The Billie Jean Cup is what brings you closest to that," Gauff said.

The 18-year-old added that the 2022 season was the "best year" of her career so far and hoped that the next year would be even better.

“Obviously it was a great year. I have a lot of high expectations for myself. Overall, I think it’s the best year of my career so far. It’s the most I’ve played tournament-wise. I hope next year is even better,’’ she added.

The American also admitted that it was mentally challenging for her to compete in both singles and doubles matches at the WTA Finals.

"It’s a tough event. For me, it was an adjustment, having to come back after a loss. Usually you have a couple of days to reset. I was playing every night because of doubles. It was mentally challenging," she explained.

