Coco Gauff reveals how she truly feels about Jessica Pegula & Madison Keys' success on tour

Coco Gauff recently gave a nod to fellow Americans Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys, who have achieved several milestones this year. The World No. 2 insisted that they all share a great camaraderie off the court and that being part of the US women's tennis surge meant a lot to her.

Pegula has been the most consistent of all of the American top players on the WTA Tour this year, winning 29 of her 39 matches and securing titles in Charleston and Austin. Keys, meanwhile, has endured an up-and-down season since nabbing her maiden Major title at the Australian Open in January.

Both Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys enjoyed ranking breakthroughs by virtue of their performance in 2025. While the 31-year-old made her top-3 return in April, her fellow countrywoman made her debut in the top 5 WTA rankings in February. Against that background, Coco Gauff expressed pride in their achievements while speaking to the media team at Roland Garros this week.

The 21-year-old admitted that having such great players as her friends and regular practice partners bode well for her own career aspirations.

Trending

"I think it means a lot to all of us. I think we all root for each other..." Coco Gauff said at French Open 2025. "Just to have so many options for friends, so many options for practice, so many options for doubles, it's just nice. And I guess to be a part of that means a lot."

The 2023 US Open champion also showered rich praise on Serena Williams, insisting that the 23-time Major winner had influenced her and several of her peers to excel at tennis.

"With Serena, I think she's inspired so many to play tennis, including me," she added. "So she definitely has a lot of credit when it comes to just getting rackets into people's hands, and obviously the more rackets you get into people's hands the more chances you have for people to do great on tour."

Since the above interaction, Gauff, Pegula, and Keys have all advanced to the second round of the 2025 French Open.

Coco Gauff is one of the favorites to win the women's singles title at French Open 2025

Coco Gauff hits a backhand at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff began her Roland Garros campaign in fine fashion on Tuesday (May 27), beating Australia's Oliva Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 12 minutes. The second seed will face the Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova for a place in the third round of the claycourt Major on Thursday.

The 21-year-old will be eager to go all the way in Paris this fortnight after runner-up finishes at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome. The French Open kickstarted her career at the top-most rungs of the women's tour when she reached the final in 2022. She has also reached two quarterfinals and one semifinal at the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More