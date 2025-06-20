Coco Gauff reveals reason why she won't wear custom Miu Miu outfit debuted at Berlin Open in Wimbledon

Coco Gauff revealed that her Miu Miu outfit from the Berlin Tennis Open would be too colorful for Wimbledon when a fan on social media suggested the same. Gauff had a first-round exit from her first grass court campaign in Germany.

Coco Gauff's outfit at the Roland Garros was made with a fabric featuring a marbled fusion of the shade dark blue set against muted purple. The custom fit was sponsored by her long-time partner brand, New Balance. Gauff was in her most dominant form at the second Grand Slam of the year, defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-setter to claim her maiden French Open title.

Having shifted to the grass court, Gauff battled it out against Chinese player Wang Xinyu in the opening round but lost the feat 6-3, 6-3. Despite the heartbreak, she received praise from her loyal fans for her New Balance x Miu Miu bottle green-and-white outfit, while keeping the hopes alive for a successful Wimbledon stint in a recent Instagram post.

One fan suggested Coco Gauff save the kit for Wimbledon.

"this fit should’ve been for wimbledon if we’re keeping it 99+1 bestie," suggested the fan.

Gauff turned down the request, clarifying that she would not be allowed to wear such bright colors.

"lol too much color it wouldn’t be allowed probably haha," replied Gauff.

Gauff and a fan's exchange; Instagram - @cocogauff

The 21-year-old's post caption on Instagram was a note of gratitude to Berlin despite it being a short outing for her.

"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court, tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, i’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.thank you berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year."

She also stated that the New Balance kit was one of her favorites, wishing she could have given it more screen time.

"I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs but i’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for wimbledon."

Gauff was the first American to take the Roland Garros title since Serena Williams in 2015.

Coco Gauff's father, Corey, revealed the big sacrifice he made to help his daughter win in Paris

Gauff and her father at the 2025 French Open - Day Fourteen - (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff is very close to her parents, Candi and Corey Gauff, and her siblings, Codey and Cameron. While everyone was in the spectators' box to watch the finals, the Grand Slam winner's father sat in the transportation area and watched on his iPad.

Revealing the reason behind his sacrifice, he said:

"I kind of parked in the transportation area and I watched on my iPad... The first match point, I start walking to go to the box, and she lost it, and then the next point to give her [Aryna Sabalenka] a break point. So I turned around and I went back and sat in my place. I said, 'I’m not moving until it’s over." (via Channel 2's Second Serve)

Coco Gauff added her first Grand Slam singles win at the US Open in 2023 and doubles win at the 2024 French Open.

