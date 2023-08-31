“Coco Gauff is on the rise” – Novak Djokovic discusses American's chances of winning Grand Slam at US Open with Andre Agassi's ex-coach in team

In a recent press conference at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic showered praise on Coco Gauff, suggesting that she is close to winning a Grand Slam title.

Djokovic recently advanced to the third round of the US Open after downing Bernabe Zapata Miralles in straight sets on Wednesday, August 30. He will now face compatriot Laslo Djere.

During the postmatch press conference, the 23-time Grand Slam winner learned about being admired by WTA No. 6 Coco Gauff and was asked to share his opinion on the American's style of play. He replied:

"Coco is on the rise. Physically she seems to be very fit. She's striking the ball very well. I think she broke to the kind of top of the women's game quite early. Some years ago I think she was like 16, 17, when she played fourth round of Wimbledon."

"But it still takes some time, a few years for things to come together where you feel that you are complete as a player, that you are ready to win slams and dominate the game," the Serb said.

The ATP No. 2 said that Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert's presence in Gauff's team would help her reach greater heights.

"She's still young, but now Brad Gilbert on her side with the great experience of coaching some of the greats, I think things are coming together for her. She's been playing well here," Djokovic said.

"I think she's coming very close to that stage and that level. So I'm sure that she has very high hopes for US Open and she should, because she's playing really well," the 36-year-old added.

Gilbert, who helped Andre Agassi win six Grand Slam titles and also worked with the likes of Andy Roddick and Andy Murray, joined Coco Gauff's team in July this year.

"Quite humid on center court" - Novak Djokovic after 2R win at US Open

Novak Djokovic

After his second-round victory at the US Open, Novak Djokovic weighed in on the weather conditions, saying that it was extremely humid on the center court.

"It has been a tough match, especially in the first set, you know, with the conditions, I think after that we had entire court in a shadow it was a bit easier but still a lot of humidity and on the court you can feel it more because on the hard court, I guess the heat is absorbed in the surface," he said during his on-court interview.

The three-time US Open winner voiced the same complaint in the press room saying:

"Not a great start like I had the other night, but it was also due to the conditions that were quite humid on the center court. I feel like, I said it, you know, after first-round match there's very little air, very little breeze you can feel on the court. I think it affected both of us."

