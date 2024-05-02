Coco Gauff's stylish outfit for a dinner date proved very popular, as her mother Candi, brother Codey, and Paula Badosa shared their admiration, while Danielle Collins and Clervie Ngounoue exchanged playful banter.

After dominant straight-set wins in her first two matches, Gauff crashed out of the Madrid Open in the fourth round. Madison Keys ended the 20-year-old's hopes of clinching her second WTA 1000 title, claiming a hard-fought 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 victory in their blockbuster all-American showdown.

Despite her early exit, Gauff opted to extend her stay in Madrid, taking the opportunity to broaden her horizons. She paid a visit to The Cooking Clubhouse during the day, learning the art of making tapas and a mushroom dish.

Later in the evening, the World No. 3 showed off her fashionable side, dressing up in a chic grey dress paired with stylish black boots, sharing that she was out on a dinner date.

"Pov: im ur dinner date," she captioned her Instagram post.

American rising star Clervie Ngounoue reacted to Gauff's look, playfully offering to foot the bill for the dinner date. Danielle Collins joined in the banter, hilariously deeming Ngounoue to be Gauff's "sugar mama."

"Plsss I’m paying all the bills😩," Ngounoue commented.

"Sugar mama!!! 🙌," Collins replied.

Gauff herself was amused by the humorous exchange, responding with laughing emojis.

Danielle Collins and Clervie Ngounoue's comments

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old's mother Candi and brother Codey signaled their appreciation for her stylish ensemble with fire emojis. Paula Badosa also chimed in with praise for the American, while Collins shared her appreciation with a heart emoji.

"Sexyyyyyyy," Badosa commented.

Comments on Coco Gauff's Instagram post

Coco Gauff impressed by Danielle Collins silencing heckler at Madrid Open

Coco Gauff

Danielle Collins' third-round clash against Jaqueline Cristian at the 2024 Madrid Open took a dramatic turn in the second set, when a member of the crowd attempted to disrupt the American's rhythm.

Collins hit back at the heckler, challenging them to step onto the court and play while also urging them to show more respect.

"You come out and you play. Come out here and do what I do, okay? Have a little more respect,” Collins said.

Coco Gauff praised Collins' handling of the situation, sharing her admiration for her compatriot's firm response.

"Period, Muah, no bars," she commented on a clip of the incident.

Following her win over Cristian, Danielle Collins followed Gauff out of the Madrid Open, suffering a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 loss to defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round.