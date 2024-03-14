Coco Gauff's childhood best friend Jamilah Snells celebrates tennis icon's 20th birthday by fondly looking back on their "adventures" together

Coco Gauff's childhood best friend Jamilah Snells recently sent birthday wishes to the American on her 20th birthday.

Gauff celebrated her 20th birthday on March 13 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens at the 2024 Indian Wells Open. She is now through to the quarterfinals, where she will face Yue Yuan.

On her birthday, her best friend Jamilah Snells took to Instagram to wish Gauff. The American tennis star later reposted it on her Instagram story.

"Happy 20th birthday to my best friend. I love you so much and always will. Can’t wait to go on more adventures with you," Jamilah Snells wrote.

Source- Coco Gauff's Instagram Handle

The American said that she also received a 'traditional' birthday wish from her grandmother as she sang 'Happy Birthday' to Gauff over the phone.

She [grandmother] called me this morning and sang 'Happy Birthday', it's like a family thing, they all get on a voice call and sing 'Happy Birthday' to the person. She did that," Gauff told the media.

The World No. 3 also shared a picture from a beach and thanked everyone for the wishes she received on her birthday.

"20! just a pisces in her natural habitat. I’ve been beyond blessed in this life and I am so thankful to have made it this far. thank you everyone for all of the bday wishes," Gauff wrote on her Instagram.

Coco Gauff bids adieu to glorious teenage years

Coco Gauff with her 2023 US Open trophy

Coco Gauff ended her teenage years with one Grand Slam, one WTA 1000, one WTA 500 and four WTA 250 titles. She also has eight doubles titles, which include three WTA 1000, two WTA 500 and three WTA 250.

Gauff spent the entirety of her teenage years in the public spotlight. She first rose to prominence in 2017 at the US Open Junior tournament, where she finished as runner-up to Amanda Anisimova. The American was the youngest finalist at the girls' singles US Open.

In 2018, she won the French Open girls' title. She also won the US Open Junior doubles with Caty McNally in 2018. Gauff was also ranked World No. 1 Junior.

Gauff’s biggest title came on her home soil when she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a comeback victory to claim her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova to win her first WTA 1000 title at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. She also won the 2023 Washington Open against Maria Sakkari to claim her first WTA 500 crown.

She also picked up the 2019 Ladies Linz Open, the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open, and two Auckland Classic titles in 2023 and 2024.