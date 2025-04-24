Coco Gauff's close friend Jalen Sera drops 2-word reaction to American turning up the style in luxury fashion collab

Coco Gauff is set to appear in brand new on and off-court avatars at three upcoming tournaments in the ongoing tennis season. At the 2025 editions of the Italian Open, German Open and Cincinnati Open, Gauff will sport apparel and footwear designed in collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu. This development sparked a brief reaction from the WTA No. 4's close friend Jalen Sera.

On Wednesday, April 23, the official Instagram handles of New Balance, Miu Miu and Coco Gauff shared a series of pictures. In the pictures, Gauff fashionably flaunted her new on and off-court looks designed by New Balance and Miu Miu specifically for her forthcoming appearance at the 2025 Italian Open. The caption of this particular post read:

"The @NewBalance x Miu Miu collaboration continues, this time with the inspirational American tennis champion, @CocoGauff. For her forthcoming tournaments in Rome (May 7th to 18th), Berlin (June 14th to 22nd) and Cincinnati (August 5th to 28th), #CocoGauff will wear clothing and footwear by New Balance x Miu Miu on court and off. In Rome, Coco will be dressed in classically elegant tennis ensembles in a dynamic colour palette of navy and white with accents of red."

Jalen Sera, a close friend of Coco Gauff, made his presence felt in the post's comments section with a two-word reaction.

"That heeaaatttt," Sera wrote.

Jalen Sera's Instagram comment on Coco Gauff debuting her look for the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Instagram/miumiu)

While 21-year-old Gauff has already established herself as a modern-day sporting icon, her close friend Sera is finding his feet in the world of entertainment as an actor and a stunt performer. He can also play the guitar.

Meanwhile, Gauff herself is in Madrid right now for this year's Madrid Open, where she is slated to feature in both singles and doubles action.

Coco Gauff to kickstart Madrid Open singles campaign against Dayana Yastremska; to also feature in doubles alongside Robin Montgomery

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

As the No. 4 seed in the women's singles main draw of the 2025 Madrid Open, Coco Gauff received a first-round bye. As a result, the nine-time WTA Tour-level singles titlist will begin her campaign in the Spanish capital directly in the second round. Her first opponent at the WTA 1000 event is Dayana Yastremska. Gauff has faced the Ukrainian twice before and won both matches in straight sets.

In doubles, the American has decided to team up with compatriot Robin Montgomery. The duo is set to lock horns with another all-American duo of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk to get their doubles campaign underway.

Before arriving in Madrid, Gauff participated at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she reached the quarterfinals before being ousted by top 10 rival Jasmine Paolini.

