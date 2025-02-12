Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reacts to reports about the future of Novak Djokovic-Andy Murray partnership

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reacted to reports about the future of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray's partnership. As per a Times of London report, the Brit will continue to coach the 24-time Grand Slam winner till Wimbledon this year.

Brad Gilbert took to X (formerly Twitter) on February 11 to express his delight at the possibility of the duo continuing their on-court relationship for longer.

"😎👍✊👌" Brad Gilbert wrote in response to the report.

The Serb sent waves across the tennis world last year when he announced that Andy Murray would be coaching him for the 2025 season. Their first assignment together was the 2025 Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic put up a noteworthy run before withdrawing midway through his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev due to injury.

Djokovic's struggle with a hamstring injury was also visible during his quarterfinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz. After a brief break, the Serb has recovered from the injury and is expected to be participating at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha starting on Monday, February 17.

While there is no confirmation of Andy Murray being present in Djokovic's box for Doha, the pair is expected to be seen together at the Indian Wells Open scheduled to be held in March.

Novak Djokovic set to make a comeback at Doha 2025 following injury

Novak Djokovic at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in 2019 - Source: Getty

In a recent exclusive with a Montenegrin publication, Vijesti, Novak Djokovic announced that he would be making a comeback on the court at Doha, after taking a break from the court to recover from his hamstring injury. Expressing his intent on winning the title, Djokovic said:

“I hope that the 100th trophy can come already in Doha, I've been chasing it for a long time, since October last year, but about that - it will come when it's supposed to come. Thank God, I know it will come, we'll see when and where,” he said at the interview.

The 37-year-old has an incredible track record at the tournament, having won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and holding a 15-2 win-loss record. Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in 2016 in the finals, and in the following year, upset his now-coach, Andy Murray in a nail-biting 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 match.

The Serb joins the entry list for the ATP 500 tournament alongside other top names such as Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz, with the young Spaniard entering the tournament on the back of his maiden indoor title-winning run at Rotterdam.

