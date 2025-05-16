Coco Gauff's ex-coach calls out Jalen Brunson for excessive flopping, demands stricter punishments from NBA

Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, has been a long-time fan of the NBA. He is a diehard fan of the Golden State Warriors and recently voiced his frustration regarding the prevailing flopping issue, pointing out New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson as a culprit.

The New York Knicks are in the Eastern Conference semifinals, going head-to-head in a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. Currently, the Knicks are leading 3-2, with the Celtics winning the last game 127-102. They are set to play their next game on May 17.

Brunson has developed a reputation for establishing fake contact and drawing fouls from the referee, essentially flopping. Some consider these tactics smart basketball, while others view them as manipulative and against the spirit of the sport.

After the Celtics defeated the Knicks, the renowned coach expressed his frustration regarding the flopping issue with a tweet on Thursday.

"I have been a huge @NBA fan forever, something that I would really like to see put a stop 🛑 too, is the massive flopping issue and foul hunting, both should be penalized severely like flagrant or suspensions when egregious, if missed during the game should be looked at afterwards," Gilbert wrote.

The 63-year-old specifically took a dig at Jalen Brunson and accused him as a repeat offender.

“not sure ever seen a player on the floor more ie flopping and arm bars then Brunson, must have been massive WWE fan”

Another user chimed in on Gilbert’s comment and wrote:

"How about the crying and complaining after every shot….embarrassing. 💪"

The former tennis player doubled down and wrote:

"That drives me absolutely 💯 nuts 🥜 as well"

Flopping has been a controversial issue in the NBA, often questioning the integrity of the game. The players who are victims of on-court theatrics suffer by receiving unnecessary fouls, while the player who has committed the act gets away with it.

The league has taken some actions against it through warnings and fines, but the impact has not been significant. Gilbert’s suggestion to implement stricter measures, such as suspensions, could create a greater impact.

Coco Gauff’s ex-coach is a strong opposer of flopping

Brad Gilbert at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 (Credits: Getty)

Coco Gauff’s ex-coach has been complaining a lot about players flopping in the NBA recently. He firmly believes that the league should take strict action against offenders to put a stop to this activity.

On April 23, during the game between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers, a clip of Nikola Jokic colliding with James Harden went viral, showing Jokic falling flat on the ground despite minimal contact between the two.

Gilbert once again took the opportunity and tweeted:

"a massive problem for @NBA excessive flopping, Brunson does more then anyone and LBJ right up there as well, time the league does something about it , rewatch the games start telling refs or be told during the games you can and will thrown out of the game for egregious flopping. must be stopped 🛑 asap."

Brad Gilbert even implicated one of the NBA’s iconic players, LeBron James, in the accusation of flopping, alongside Jalen Brunson.

