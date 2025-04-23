Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff’s ex-coach demands NBA crackdown on 'flopping' after Nikola Jokic's viral moment

Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, reacted to Nikola Jokic's viral clip and demanded a crackdown on 'excessive flopping' in the NBA. The American frequently comments on subjects related to the NBA.

During Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers, James Harden collided with Nikola Jokic in a moment that quickly went viral. Despite being a towering and physically dominant player, Jokic fell dramatically after minimal contact. The exaggerated reaction sparked debate among fans and has since racked up over 95,000 views on X.

Gilbert, who has guided the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and more recently, Coco Gauff, also reacted to the video.

"A massive problem for @NBA excessive flopping, Brunson does more then anyone and LBJ right up there as well, time the league does something about it , rewatch the games start telling refs or be told during the games you can and will thrown out of the game for egregious flopping. must be stopped 🛑 asap," Gilbert commented.

Jokic's Nuggets had won Game 1 of the playoffs against the Clippers in Overtime 112-110. However, in another close encounter in Game 2, the Clippers prevailed 105-102.

Gilbert, a former top-10 player turned elite coach, is best known for guiding Agassi to six of his eight Grand Slam titles during their partnership from 1994 to 2002. Decades later, he helped Gauff capture her maiden Major at the 2023 US Open.

63-year-old Gilbert has also coached stars like Roddick, Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, and Sam Querrey. He regularly comments on the happenings in the sporting world.

Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff’s ex-coach compared tennis's 'Big 3' with Steph Curry amid the NBA Playoffs 2025

Steph Curry met Roger Federer in San Francisco earlier in 2025 - Source: Getty

As the NBA Playoffs are underway, Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, is keeping up to date with them. Recently, he shared an intriguing comparison between Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and tennis's 'Big 3' of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

"The level that Chef Curry is playing at 37 years young, simply magical despite being excessively grabbed and held and double teamed once he crosses halfcourt, his constant movement without the ball and fitness off the charts like a great mix of Fed and Vamos Rafa and Djoker," Gilbert wrote.

Curry shone in the Warriors' Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets. He earned over 30 points in a game that the GSW won convincingly, 85-95.

