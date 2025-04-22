How many points did Nikola Jokic score tonight against LA Clippers? (April 21)

Nikola Jokic was yet to heat up as the Denver Nuggets led the LA Clippers 39-36 in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Serbian had the Ball Arena roaring as he kickstarted proceedings with a 3, but was yet to make a scoring impact after. He had five points as the second quarter winded down, coupled with three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The 3x NBA MVP comes into the game averaging rocksolid numbers. He ended his regular season with 29.6 points on 57.6% shooting from the field and 41.7% from the deep, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists.

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More