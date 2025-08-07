Coco Gauff's ex-coach claims Naomi Osaka's split with Patrick Mouratoglou helped her reach first WTA 1000 final in 3 years at Canadian Open

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert recently assessed Naomi Osaka's incredible run to the women's singles final of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada. Osaka is set to face home favorite, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko, in the final on Thursday, August 7.

Ad

The Japanese, a former World No. 1 and a four-time Major champion, came into Montreal on the back of parting ways with coach Patrick Mouratoglou. In Canada, she began her trial-basis collaboration with Tomasz Wiktorowski, Iga Swiatek's ex-coach, and so far, their collective work behind the scenes has yielded incredible results for the Japanese at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event.

After a straightforward first-round win in Montreal, the Japanese survived a scare in the second round, as she found herself trailing No. 13 seed Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 3-5 with the Russian having two match points. Remarkably, Naomi Osaka saved both and eventually went on to emerge victorious. Since then, the 27-year-old has been in red-hot form at the 2025 National Bank Open.

Ad

Trending

Jelena Ostapenko, Anastasija Sevastova, Elina Svitolina and Clara Tauson all suffered straight-set losses to the Japanese as she reached a WTA 1000 final for the first time since the 2022 Miami Open. On Wednesday, August 6, Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert took to X (formerly Twitter) and reflected on the former No. 1's rock-solid displays since her narrow second-round win over Samsonova. Gilbert wrote:

"Seems like quite some time ago Double Osaka saved a few match points 2nd rd, been house money 💰 since and totally discovered her game and rolling last few opponents."

Ad

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation seems like quite some time ago Double Osaka saved a few match points 2nd rd, been house money 💰 since and totally discovered her game and rolling last few opponents

Ad

A fan subsequently asked the veteran coach about what he thinks is the reason behind Osaka's success so far in Montreal. According to Gilbert, the Japanese's split with Mouratoglou and subsequent collaboration with Wiktorowski, is paying dividends. The 63-year-old also opined that the WTA icon has found her confidence again, writing:

"A new coach for one ☝️ and got her confidence back"

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation @JulieSmythOtt a new coach for one ☝️ and got her confidence back

Ad

Naomi Osaka "shook" after becoming aware of Victoria Mboko's admiration for her ahead of Canadian Open final

Naomi Osaka during a press conference at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

Four years ago, Victoria Mboko named Naomi Osaka as her idol in an interview. When the Japanese was made aware of this at a press conference following her semifinal win at the 2025 National Bank Open, she spoke up about what it feels like for her to face an opponent who idolizes her.

Ad

"I don't think that's ever happened. I'm shook. No, I mean, it's really cute. I guess I have to have a really good attitude tomorrow. I can't let her not like me anymore. I don't know, it's funny because I was, like, I see her on the TV, and I was low-key, like, That's my little twin, because we both have our blue dresses and our buns and everything," Osaka said.

If Naomi Osaka manages to get the better of Mboko in the Montreal final, the Japanese, currently ranked 49, will return to the WTA top 20. Meanwhile, the Canadian teenager will assure herself of a top 30 spot if she wins her maiden WTA Tour-level title in Montreal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline